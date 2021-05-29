NCAA recruiting dead period comes to an end

Tuesday cannot arrive soon enough for college football coaches and the prospects they are attempting to recruit.
That’s the day when recruits will finally have an opportunity to visit college campuses and coaches will have an opportunity to welcome them there, the end of an NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period that started 15 months ago.
The NCAA put a halt to all in-person recruiting activities on March 13, 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the dead period has been extended eight times in the months since.
“It’s been challenging for everybody,’’ said Jay Niemann, an assistant defensive line coach at Iowa who is also the Hawkeyes’ defensive recruiting coordinator.
“Everybody has been in the same boat but it has been different. I think we’re all looking forward to some sort of a return to normalcy.’’
That arrives June 1, although coaches have been able to connect with prospective players and their coaches in other ways as they work to build 2022 recruiting classes.
Virtual tours have become commonplace to help recruits get a feel for what facilities and campuses look like.
Video conferences with prospects have replaced face-to-face conversations.
Instead of getting to know prospects by getting to know the people who know them at their high schools, more phone calls are helping coaches gain a feel for the personality of the players they are recruiting.
“You’ve got to figure out a way to do it as best you can and go from there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We don’t have a particularly large class to recruit next year. I guess maybe that’s a lucky break for us.’’
But a return to a more familiar recruiting environment is welcomed.
Tyler Barnes, director of recruiting for the Hawkeye football program, sent out a message on Twitter early last week, writing, “7 more sleeps. It’s been far too long. June 1st is just right around the corner. Welcome back, #Swarm22.’’
On Tuesday, Iowa recruits and their recruiters will finally be able to connect face to face and the month of June promises to be a busy one around the Hawkeye football complex.
The schedule as usual includes a number of camps, opportunities for high school players in the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 to learn as they visit campus. It is also a chance for Iowa coaches to get to see prospective recruits work and train and get to know them better.
With Junior Day activities normally held in January and February canceled earlier this year, Iowa will attempt to at least get some of the younger high school players who would normally attend those events to visit campus over the next few weeks.
All will have a role in developing connections that will help shape the Hawkeyes’ 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes.
Even with a return to a more normal routine on the horizon, Iowa coaches have worked on those connections even before face-to-face interaction resumes.
They participated last week in a “virtual spring recruiting blitz’’ that connected Hawkeye coaches with high school coaches in their recruiting areas. Many are coaches who in a normal May would have been visited at their schools by Iowa recruiters who were unable to make those in-person visits this year.
But the want and need to connect illustrates how some aspects of recruiting have not changed.
“You want to make sure you do your due diligence and get every bit of information you can,’’ Ferentz said.
Niemann said every part of the process has been different.
“We didn’t have the opportunities we normally have in camps in June. We could not go out and watch games on Friday nights last fall. All of that has been different. We’ve all watched a lot of Hudl game tapes, watched a lot of highlights. All you can do is all you can do as you play by the rules,’’ he said.
“If things can get back to normal starting this summer, that would be big for all us.’’
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.