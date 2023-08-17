AMES — After Iowa State's lowest scoring season since 2007, Matt Campbell made a change at offensive coordinator.

Nate Scheelhaase has been with the Cyclones since 2018 and now he gets his chance to call the plays as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks this fall.

Finishing last in the Big 12 in scoring and ranking in the bottom half of nearly every offensive category, Campbell trusted Scheelhaase to try and boost the offense this season and improve on a 4-8 record.

"I think Nate has done a good job, not just from a football Xs and Os standpoint, with 'Where can we be better?'," the eighth-year head coach said. "We have to be better. We took a significant step back last season."

Scheelhaase has spent the last five seasons working with the running backs and wide receivers, developing All-Big 12 players Deshaunte Jones, Xavier Hutchinson, Breece Hall and David Montgomery.

The 32-year-old played quarterback at Illinois and is the Fighting Illini's record-holder for career total offensive yards after amassing 10,600 yards — his 8,568 passing yards third and 2,066 rushing yards second-most for a quarterback — as a four-year starter.

That is the department Campbell thinks Scheelhaase can help the Cyclones the most.

"Playing quarterback is a great benefit to Nate," Campbell said. "I think Nate's understanding of that both mentally, physically and all the intangibles that come with that. It's been really great to have Nate in that room coordinating from the quarterback position."

After the promotion, Scheelhaase also reportedly interviewed for a vacant position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now two weeks into fall practice, he is focused on preparing for the upcoming season. And the team has responded well to that.

"When they are having to put themselves in different schemes, they have done a good job," Sheelhaase said. "You are trying to form your offense around your players that you have and that can be challenging at times. I think those guys have handled everything that we have thrown at them really well."

Scheelhaase has had his work cut out for him so far.

Last season's starting quarterback, Hunter Dekkers, needed to take another step this season but is not with the team.

Among the others in the position, Rocco Becht is the only one to throw a pass at the Division I level. Tanner Hughes and JJ Kohl provide promise though and Scheelhaase has liked what he has seen in the first eight months with that group.

"We have put them in a lot of different situations in camp, which I think is really important to see them operate in two-minute drills, to see them operate in different spots on the field," Scheelhaase said. "Those guys have done a really good job of learning and growing from each rep."

So far in practice, the Cyclones are noting a difference with Scheelhaase. And it's not just on the field.

Tight end Easton Dean said there is more cohesion in the group after Scheelhaase focused on bringing the team together and focusing on things outside of football.

"It's like a new attitude towards our offense, not just Xs and Os," Dean said. "He's out there trying to build an offense with an attitude of tenacity and togetherness and be more precise as an offense and growing us as one."

The off-the-field character was one of the things that drew Campbell to Scheelhaase too.

"What I love about Nate more than anything is the who Nate Scheelhaase is," Campbell said. "I believe that we are not just building good football players, football schemes and football teams, but we are building young men into men. And I think that is one of the things Nate has the maturity of, probably through his own collegiate experiences."

Scheelhaase was already around the team, so the familiarity is there. And Dean is confident in his coordinator to help turn the offense around.

"Coach may be young and a first-time coordinator, but I believe in him," Dean said. "I do fully believe in him, he's a great guy, great coach. I think he will have everything right for us and ready to go."