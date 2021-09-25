Mistakes costs No. 14 Iowa State in Big 12 opener

Each phase of Iowa State’s football team played well at times but each phase had key mistakes and had bad stretches.
Those negatives were too much against Baylor and No. 14 Iowa State lost to the Bears 31-29.
Iowa State’s defense gave up touchdowns on the first three Baylor drives and provided little resistance.
The Bears were averaging nine yards per play and quarterback Gerry Bohanon had 140 yards passing on 10 of 11 and two touchdowns and had 18 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Baylor ended the half with 146 passing yards and 67 rushing yards, totaling 213 yards. Coming into the game, Iowa State was allowing just 194 yards per game.
In typical Jon Heacock fashion, the defense upped its game in the second half. The defense forced a turnover thanks to an Isheem Young forced fumble and Kym-Mani King fumble recovery. It also allowed just 70 second-half yards and just no touchdowns. Iowa State actually held Baylor to -4 yards in the fourth quarter.
The one touchdown Baylor got in the second half was a special teams touchdown.
Special teams was Iowa State’s Achilles heel on Saturday.
Baylor’s Trestan Ebner, an All-American returner, returned a kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Ebner returned a punt 41-yards to the Iowa State 16 yard line. Luckily for the Cyclones Baylor ran the ball three times and settled for a field goal. The Bears could’ve clinched the game with a touchdown.
Really the only positive for Iowa State special teams was Andrew Mevis making three field goals, all 35-yards or longer. The three field goals kept Iowa State in the game when the offense sputtered out after it crossed the 50.
For the offense, running back Breece Hall was spectacular throughout the game. Hall finished with 180 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 27 carries.
Hall’s rushing touchdowns broke a couple of records for the junior running back.
His first touchdown was his 16th straight game with a touchdown, breaking Missouri’s Corby Jones’ Big 12 record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.
Hall also broke the school record for most career touchdowns with 39 total touchdowns.
On top of his impressive runs, Hall added five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
The touchdown he caught was the one that gave Iowa State a chance at the end of the game.
On that drive, quarterback Brock Purdy was a magician, escaping sacks and pressures and continuing to find open players and make plays. On a 3rd-and-eight on the Baylor 41, Purdy was pressured with multiple Baylor players in his face. Purdy threw up a prayer, which was answered by Hall, who turned what would’ve been a 10-plus yard loss into a seven-yard gain.
On the next play, Hall got the first down with a two yard rush.
History repeated itself a few plays later when Baylor sent an all-out-blitz when Iowa State was at the 16 yard line. While back-peddling, Purdy found a wide-open Hall who walked into the endzone to make the score 31-29 in favor of Baylor and give the Cyclones a chance.
On the two-point conversion, Purdy fumbled the snap and had to put up another prayer. This one, however, was intercepted by Baylor’s J.T. Woods, thwarting the Iowa State comeback.
Purdy finished the day 23-34 for 283 yards, a touchdown and the interception.
Iowa State hosts Kansas next week.