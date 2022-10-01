Michigan wins trench battle, edges out Iowa

IOWA CITY – Michigan found Saturday to be the perfect day for a drive.

Four lengthy, clock-chewing scoring drives allowed the fourth-ranked Wolverines to cruise to a 27-14 victory over the slow-starting Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

By the time Iowa found any sort of offensive rhythm, Michigan had opened a 20-0 lead and was motoring toward its fifth win in as many games this season.

The Wolverines used drives of 11, 13, 13 and 10 plays to build a lead the Hawkeyes were unable to answer.

Michigan set that tone quickly, blending the running of Blake Corum and pinpoint precision of sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy to assemble a game-opening drive that ended when Ronnie Bell sprinted 16 yards into the end zone.

Corum collected 19 yards on four carries and McCarthy connected on 3-of-4 passes for 24 yards as the Wolverines methodically marched 75 yards over five minutes to open a 7-0 before the Iowa offense snapped the ball for the first time.

“That’s how you start a game,’’ Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It was an impressive drive, and the game was impressive all the way around.’’

The Wolverines entered the game with the nation’s top-scoring offense and despite behind held 23 points below their season average, Michigan’s offensive line held dictated terms in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game.

That allowed Corum to run for 133 yards on 29 carries and helped McCarthy thrive in the first road start of his collegiate career.

The sophomore quarterback who entered the game with an 80-percent completion rate connected with seven receivers while hitting 18-of-24 passes for 155 yards, orchestrating an offense which kept the ball out of Hawkeye hands by concentrating on short to mid-range gains that kept the Wolverines moving the chains.

“We couldn’t get off the field,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “If you can’t stop the run, it’s tough. It’s easy to call plays when you can run the ball. I’m not minimizing what they were doing … but it’s a lot of cat and mouse. It’s tough, but it looked like they were executing very well.’’

On the flip side, it took Iowa time to get much of anything going offensively.

The Hawkeyes were held to five first downs and 23 rushing yards as Michigan opened a 13-0 halftime lead, using field goals of 44 and 35 yards by Jake Moody in the second quarter to extend their early lead.

Penalties stalled the lone drive in the first half when the Iowa offense gained much traction.

A holding penalty and a clipping call negated gains on a drive midway through the second quarter after Michigan had taken a 10-0 lead.

Offensive tackle Mason Richman said the Hawkeyes just didn’t start as quickly as they needed to against a top-five opponent.

“We were ready to play. We just didn’t play well enough early. We didn’t start the way we needed to,’’ Richman said. “We talked all week about just doing our job, but we didn’t execute.’’

The Hawkeyes found some offensive flow in the second half after McCarthy completed a 10-play drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolverines a 20-0 advantage midway through the third quarter.

The teams traded punts before Iowa put together a 7-play, 44-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Johnson on the first snap of the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Spencer Petras, who completed 21-of-31 passes for 246 yards, set the score up with a 28-yard pass to Nico Ragaini.

“I think we’re growing as an offense, but we must go out there and play better and faster,’’ said Petras, who completed passes to nine different receivers.

Iowa marched 78 yards on 13 plays on its next possession but was unable to cut into Michigan’s 20-7 margin when Sam LaPorta was stopped for a 1-yard on gain at the Michigan 5-yard line on a fourth-and-2 play.

Before trading late touchdowns with Iowa – Michigan scoring a 20-yard run by Corum and Luke Lachey giving the Hawkeyes their final points with a 5-yard touchdown reception – the Wolverines ended any doubt by sacking Petras twice on a series that ended with a fourth-down incompletion from the Iowa 28-yard line.

“There was a lot of extra effort there,’’ Harbaugh said. “Mike (Morris) and Jaylen (Harrell) did a good job but Mazi (Smith) and (Kris) Jenkins inside they did an amazing job forcing things to the outside and getting pressure up the middle to allow those edges to come through.’’

That proved more than Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) could handle.

Ferentz believes he saw progress from the Hawkeyes overall but not enough to overcome the execution of the Wolverines, who won at Kinnick Stadium for the first time in five visits since an overtime victory in 2005.

“I thought our guys were wired in and we knew what we were up against, what we had to do to be successful but credit our opponent, they did a good job setting the tone and made it difficult for us in the offensive and defensive phases.’’