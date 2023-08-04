AMES — Iowa State held its annual football media day on Friday and the gambling situation dominated the conversation.

It was head coach Matt Campbell’s first time speaking to the media since quarterback Hunter Dekkers and three other current and former Cyclones were formally accused of gambling earlier this week.

Campbell said he could not comment directly on the ongoing investigation or the availability of any players because it is ‘a NCAA legal matter’ and that he is empathetic to everyone involved.

“I’m empathetic to our young people and our families that are going through some of this,” Campbell said. “The reality of the matter is we are not allowed to talk about it.”

Here are the three biggest things that Campbell did address in his 50-minute-long news conference.

1. Combating the gambling issues and the future

Despite not being able to comment on the ongoing investigation itself, Campbell talked about the ‘societal issue’ with gambling.

He said one of the favorite parts of his job is watching the growth of his players, but the gambling issue is going to be a challenge to the team’s culture.

“What you are constantly trying to do is educate our young people to make great decisions, to make great choices and to put them in a place to become the best they can be,” Campbell said. “When young people make a mistake, you don’t give up on them.”

Campbell said the Iowa State compliance office has informed his players of the rules in the past and that the office has done a great job in the investigation so far. He also said he had not known some of the details of the complaints against the players already charged.

With potentially more issues related to the gambling investigation, Campbell said they will always have concerns about the situation and how it evolves.

“What you are trying to do is to continue to evaluate the situation for what it is,” he said. “You have to protect the team and every decision you make is for the betterment of the team.”

2. Quarterback situation

Rumors have swirled about the status of Dekkers — who started all 12 games at quarterback for the Cyclones last season — all summer. He was the favorite to be the team’s starting quarterback for the first game against Northern Iowa in a month.

Dekkers announced he would not participate in practice earlier this week, but the quarterback position was going to have some competition with Rocco Becht, JJ Kohl and Tanner Hughes.

So far, Campbell noted that each of those three has made great strides over the summer and there are going to be opportunities for each of them to compete in fall practice.

“We feel like it is a really healthy room and we are really excited about it,” Campbell said. “The only thing I need those guys to do is lead the team and take care of the football. I think those guys have a lot of confidence to be able to do those things.”

Even if Dekkers was available, Campbell said he would not name a starting quarterback. The position battle was one the staff was going to watch and now it become an even bigger deal.

“We just have to continue to have a challenging fall camp, which we were going to have no matter the situation was,” Campbell said. “We have to continue to watch these guys go forward. I’m really confident in the group and I’m really confident in their talent.”

3. Young players making splashes

With one of the youngest teams in the country last season, Campbell is pleased with the jumps a lot of players on the team have already taken this offseason, particularly the freshman class.

“This is me speaking in August, but this is maybe the most talented freshman class we have ever had,” Campbell said.

Among the players mentioned were Kohl, Beni Ngoyi, Ben Brahmer and Jack Sadowsky. All of them have practiced well and have a chance to contribute on the field this season.

“There are things that we are really bullish on and really excited about with the young pups,” Campbell said. “We will see if they can show what they can do but I think the one thing they already have done is heighten the awareness of everybody in the football program.”

