Linebackers rock of defense for Iowa State

AMES — If Iowa State’s tight ends, with their veteran leadership and impressive production, are the rock of the offense, then the linebackers are the rock of Iowa State’s defense.

Mike Rose has started since day one as a true freshman, O’Rien Vance got significant playing time since his redshirt freshman season and was a starter from his sophomore season on and Jake Hummel played since he was a true freshman on special teams and has been a key linebacker since his sophomore season.

All three are seniors for the Cyclones in 2021 and all three are All-Big 12 caliber players.

But only Rose has made an All-Big 12 team — the other two have just been honorable mentions. That means linebackers coach Tyson Veidt has some motivation ammunition for the group.

“We feel like we have a lot of room to grow,” Veidt said. “They all bring their own characteristics and qualities to the game, but we have a ways to go yet.”

Hummel was one of the most consistent producers for Iowa State last season. He never did anything flashy, but he recorded at least six tackles nine times. Hummel tallied 77 total tackles, the second most for the Cyclones.