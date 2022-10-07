Leshon Williams confident Iowa's running game can get back on track versus Illinois

IOWA CITY – Leshon Williams believes things are not always as they seem.

Despite inconsistent and struggle-filled outings during the opening weeks of a 3-2 season, the Iowa running back senses the Hawkeye offense is making the type of strides that will lead to success.

“To the outside world, we probably look like we’re falling apart but we’re all good,’’ Williams said. “I don’t pay attention to that because I know what we have in the building. I know what’s really going on out on the field.’’

While it may not have translated into consistent performances in games, Williams sees it in practice every day.

Eventually, the sophomore believes that will turn into production when the ball is snapped on game day.

“I know it will,’’ Williams said. “We’re close. We just need it to carry over into games. That’s the next step.’’

Iowa will look to take that next step in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Illinois, where the Fighting Illini have built a 4-1 start around playing the type of complementary football that has eluded the Hawkeyes so far this season.

In addition to Chase Brown leading the nation with 733 rushing yards through five games, quarterback Tommy DiVito joins Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud as the only Big Ten quarterbacks to have over 1,100 passing yards, nine or more touchdowns and a better-than 66-percent completion rate.

With a deep group of receivers led by frequent target Isaiah Williams, fourth in the Big Ten with an average of seven receptions per game, the Illinois offense complements a defense that currently leads the conference in defending the run.

The Fighting Illini are giving up 70.2 yards per game on the ground as they prepare to face a Hawkeye team which averages a league-low 88.2 yards per game on the ground.

Leshon Williams sees that as a reflection of the past, not the future.

“I feel like that’s how everybody in the building approaches it,’’ he said. “We know how it goes, the highs and lows. This is the Big Ten. It’s Division I football. It’s not going to be all sunshine.’’

He looks forward to brighter days.

“I know what we have in that building. I know the character of this team. We’re so close to being a great team and we won’t stop working until we get there,’’ Williams said.

First-year starting center Logan Jones sees that as well.

“We’re close,’’ he said, referencing the development of consistency within the offensive line. “There’s a togetherness in the room. From week one to week six, we’ve grown closer and you can feel it coming together. We see it in practice. We’re getting there.’’

As sophomore Gavin Williams continues to work his way back to full strength from a preseason injury, Leshon Williams and true freshman Kaleb Johnson have become the workhorses in the Hawkeye backfield.

Johnson has rushed for 206 yards on 41 carries in five games while Williams has gained 204 in 57 attempts through four games.

Williams’ work includes missing one game following the death of his father.

His return to the field happened as soon as it did because Williams knows that is what his father would have wanted him to do.

“It’s hard, but you can’t do anything about it. You’ve got to keep living, keep working hard and keep striving to reach your goals,’’ Williams said.

For the Chicago native who arrived at Iowa from suburban Oak Lawn Richards High School, those goals are measured in large part by team success.

He’s every bit as excited for Johnson breaking a long run as he is for a big gain of his own.

“I feel our confidence is very high. We know what we’re capable of. You don’t want a loss, but it’s football. It happens," Williams said. "We’ve just got to move on to the next week. You can’t live in the past. That would make the next week even more of a worry. You just have to push forward.’’

This week, that includes dealing with a Fighting Illini defense that will over-populate the box.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said that has been a constant in a defense which limited Wisconsin to two rushing yards a week ago.

“When you watch them, there’s a lot of guys up there. You’ll see that right away. It makes it a little tougher to create run lanes. Their linebackers fill pretty well. They know where to get and where to fit,’’ Ferentz said.

Seth Coleman at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, and 6-3, 265-pound Gabe Jacas are listed as outside linebackers but typically play closer to the line.

“The challenge is to try to find a way to block them. Basically, that’s what it gets down to and that is easier said than done,’’ Ferentz said. “Nobody has done it very well.’’

Williams believes Iowa can get that done.

“It’s not if, it’s when,’’ he said.