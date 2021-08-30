Kelly-Martin aiming for healthy final year as a Hawkeye

IOWA CITY – As his teammates worked on refining skills and growing their games last spring, Ivory Kelly-Martin remained focused on a different objective.
He simply wanted to be healthy enough to play this fall for the Iowa football team.
The fifth-year senior running back – a starter in the Hawkeye backfield in the 2018 season opener who has dealt with multiple injury issues – has met that goal.
Recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament tear that sidelined him during the delayed 2020 season, Kelly-Martin is listed as the back-up to Tyler Goodson for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. season opener against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium.
And now, he’s prepared to make the most of his senior season in an Iowa uniform.
“It feels good to be back on the field again, doing the things I know I can do to help the team,’’ said Kelly-Martin, whose resume includes 752 yards of total offense, a blend of his rushing and pass-catching abilities.
Kelly-Martin has been helping the Hawkeyes since 2017 following an all-state career as a running back at Oswego East in the western suburbs of Chicago.
He became the only true freshman in the past decade to rush for a pair of touchdowns in a game when he ran for a pair against North Texas in 2017.
A year later, he started in the backfield in Iowa’s season opener against Northern Illinois but was sidelined for four games that season by injury.
He saw action in four games in 2019 before returning in a reserve role in 2020, carrying 15 times for 54 yards in seven games before missing what played out to be the season finale against Wisconsin because of the ACL injury.
“It’s been difficult at times. Things certainly haven’t followed a script I would have written heading into it all, but everything happens for a reason,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “I’ve tried to do the best for the team in whatever situation I’ve found myself in.’’
That role has evolved over time, growing into a more vocal leader on the team with each passing years.
Kelly-Martin has tried to use his experiences to help teammates on and off the field.
“There have been times when I’ve had to concentrate on helping guys while I was out, doing what I can to prepare them to play and doing everything I can to make sure they’re ready to go at a time when I couldn’t,’’ Kelly-Martin said.
“That’s what teammates are supposed to do, be there for each other and I’ve tried to be there for the other guys, just like other guys have been there for me.’’
And now, Kelly-Martin’s role includes being ready himself for a return to the field.
“I feel like I’m capable of doing everything I’ve always done and I’m looking forward to doing those things when I get the chance,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “My job now is to be ready to go.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is counting on that.
He welcomes the return of a reliable, healthy running back with the ability to complement the abilities of Goodson, an all-Big Ten selection a year ago who has led the Hawkeyes in rushing in each of his first two seasons in an Iowa jersey.
“Ivory is a veteran player, who clearly knows how to operate and just how to do things,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s been a really good leader on our football team. He does it in a very quiet way, but he’s really good with our entire football team.’’
Ferentz expects Kelly-Martin to be in a position to play a role similar to the one Mekhi Sargent filled last season. Like Sargent, Ferentz considers Kelly-Martin to be a second starter at the position.
“It’s a luxury because we do look at him as a starter. Having him and Tyler out there gives you two guys who are really experienced and they’re both tremendous guys and tremendous players,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s one position where feel like we have a good pool of players.’’
Coming off of his latest injury, Iowa has been cautious in how Kelly-Martin has been utilized but during the Hawkeyes’ Kids Day scrimmage earlier this month, he caught a touchdown pass and displayed the same elusiveness which put him in a starting role three seasons ago.
It was the type of effort that Ferentz said has been commonplace during the Hawkeyes’ preseason camp.
“He’s back healthy. It’s been a long journey back and even in the summer time, he had some soreness every now and then but that’s to be expected when you’re trying to come back and you are pushing hard to make that happen,’’ Ferentz said.
Kelly-Martin wants to make that happen.
“It’s been good for me to be back out on the field,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “When you’re on the side, you do what you can to help but there is nothing better than being out there. It’s tough when you can’t be involved in team activities. It tugs at you a bit.’’
With the injuries he has dealt with, Kelly-Martin has gained an understanding of how to deal with it all and has welcomed his return to full work on the practice field step by step.
He said the support of teammates, coaches and athletic training and strength and conditioning staff helped him as he has worked his way back.
“It’s a process dealing with it all, but you work through it,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “It’s that first time putting your foot on the ground and trying to make a cut. There’s a little hesitancy then, but you make that cut and it’s all good. Then, it’s just football and you can go play.’’
That’s all Kelly-Martin really wants, that chance to play.
“Time goes by so quickly. When you get the chance to be out there, cherish it. Make the most of every snap,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “That’s how I look at it now, make the most of the moment.’’
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.