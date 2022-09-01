Johnson, Brock ready for week one in new, expanded roles

AMES — Anthony Johnson spent his first four seasons at Iowa State establishing himself as the team’s best all-around cornerback.

So why shift to safety this spring?

Simple.

Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell pitched the move as a “win-win” gambit — and that’s proven to be a prescient observation.

“He is a physical football player,” said Campbell, whose team opens the season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Southeast Missouri State at Jack Trice Stadium. “(He has) the ability to tackle in space and I always thought that was one of (his) greatest strengths.”

Johnson’s an exemplar of proper tackling technique.

That is one of the main reasons for the spring change, but the emergence of quality depth at cornerback also prompted Johnson to switch to free safety.

Campbell thought he’d have that in T.J. Tampa, Myles Purchase, Tayvonn Kyle and former Bettendorf star Darien Porter, but he couldn’t be sure until week one hit.

He is now.

All four of those players are on the two-deep — and the Cyclones would be comfortable with any of them starting.

“We felt like, man, maybe this is the right move to give some veteran presence at safety, but also do what’s best for him,” Campbell said. “I think it just gives you more confidence to maybe be a little bit more multiple in the back end (than) maybe what we’ve been in the past.”

Johnson has essentially become the quarterback of the secondary. He can help out with coverage as needed, while serving as ISU’s sure-tackling last line of defense. He also considers the four cornerbacks who will share snaps Saturday and beyond as elite talents.

“Man, you’ve got some great athletes out there,” Johnson said. “Any guy can get in there and get the job done.”

“We could have a really, really special group,” cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi added.

Time will tell, but Saturday’s game against the Redhawks should serve as a portent for what’s to come.

Campbell said just like in baseball, it’s imperative to be strong up the middle. The Cyclones have that potential with Isaiah Lee on the defensive line, former Cedar Rapids Washington standout O’Rien Vance at MIKE linebacker and Johnson at free safety.

If they remain solid, the defense could improve despite losing several top contributors to graduation or the transfer portal.

“I think at times last year we were just average on defense and that’s not the standard here,” defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said. “That’s not what we believe in. We have to play every single game and play to our best."

Johnson’s not perfect, of course, but the shift to safety has proven to be the “win-win” proposition Campbell predicted. He weighed 160 pounds as an incoming freshman. Now he’s 6-foot, 207 pounds, and primed to enhance ISU’s hopes for a sixth-straight winning season as well as his own professional prospects down the road.

“Everybody wants to start, everybody wants to be making those plays,” Johnson said. “And when you’ve got that consistently, the sky’s the limit.”

There's another addition on the other side of the ball that Iowa State is hopeful to get going frequently against SEMO.

For three seasons, tailback Jirehl Brock patiently served as two-time consensus All-American Breece Hall’s primary backup, straining to shine in spot duty, while ensuring he assiduously attended to details behind the scenes.

Now the 6-foot, 223-pound junior is the Cyclones’ week one starter, but nothing else about his demeanor has changed.

“No matter if I was the starter or not, I’d go out there and practice like I was a starter so if I did come to an opportunity, I’d be ready for it,” said Brock, who will make his third career start for ISU at Jack Trice Stadium. “So I don’t think it’s actually gonna get in my head that I am starting (this) Saturday until it is (this) Saturday.”

It’s a symbolic honor, he said. And he appreciates that. Brock’s also convinced that the running back room is rippling with enough talent that being the so-called “guy” won’t necessarily mean hoarding carries.

“We have a lot of guys who it might not just be (No. 2),” Brock said, referring to potential backups at his position. “It will be 2A, 2B, and, you know, at some point, it could be 1A, 1B, 1C. We have that much versatility in our running room that I believe that this could be one of the most versatile running back rooms that we’ve had here.”

Brock and his backfield compadres could be called upon frequently Saturday against the FCS Redhawks, but the Cyclones may or may not be without one of their starting offensive lineman. Junior right tackle Jake Remsburg remains questionable after suffering an injury late in fall camp.

“If it was last week, there was no way he would have played,” said ISU head coach Matt Campbell, whose team has won two of its past three season openers. “Whether Jake will be ready or not, I think (Tuesday's) and Wednesday practice will still be the guide for us.”

Brock has proven himself more than ready as a part-time and now featured contributor. He’s been valuable in pass protection and as a third-down back. The former four-star recruit rushed 37 times for 174 yards and a touchdown last season while hauling in seven catches for 43 yards and another score.

“Everything you would have asked of him he has done in terms of preparation,” Campbell said. “He’s running as good as I’ve ever seen him run. He’s been phenomenal as a leader and obviously there’s great competition for the tailback position right now, (and) we’re as healthy there as we’ve ever been, (and) sometimes you can shy away as the leader and try to kind of distance yourself. He hasn’t. He’s made others around him better.”

Those other ISU tailbacks — Eli Sanders, Cartevious Norton and Deon Silas — are each separated by the word “or.”

Brock stands alone, eager to stride out onto the Jack Trice Stadium grass as the No. 1 for the first time in his career.

“He’s one of the glue guys in this program and we’re super proud to have him back, that he stuck through what he did,” senior safety Anthony Johnson said. “He’s a super-talented back and he knows that. I’m excited for him.”