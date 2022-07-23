Jacobs 'in a position to play faster' for Iowa football

IOWA CITY – A year ago at this time, Jestin Jacobs had questions.

Untested but feeling like he was gaining an understanding of what he could do at linebacker for the Iowa defense, Jacobs was waiting for his chance.

He had started one game in the abbreviated 2020 season, but looked for more and delivered last fall in eight starts for the Hawkeyes.

“Until you get out there and get a chance to compete, there are always questions in the back of your mind about whether you are ready for it or not,’’ Jacobs said. “It’s a big jump from high school to college, a big step up, but the more I played the more I saw that I was ready.’’

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Englewood, Ohio, native finished his sophomore season with 53 tackles.

He forced a fumble that led to a touchdown in Iowa’s win at Iowa State and intercepted a pass that led to a field goal drive in the Hawkeyes’ victory over Penn State.

With each outing he made beside Jack Campbell and Seth Benson at outside linebacker, Jacobs gained experience and confidence.

“I feel like now I’m in a position to play faster. Things are coming to me more instinctively and I’m reacting quicker because I know exactly what is going on, why we are doing it and what the expectations are,’’ Jacobs said.

He likes his role at the outside position in the middle of the Iowa defense, a spot he shares with whoever earns the chance to replace Dane Belton as the Hawkeyes’ starter at the cash position, the hybrid safety/linebacker role Iowa utilizes against more wide-open attacks.

Jacobs welcomes whatever snaps he can get and the challenge that often awaits.

“I like the position I’m in. I’ve always felt like it is fun to be out in space. There are some challenges that go along with that. You get tested on almost every down. Every down, you have to be on top of it,’’ Jacobs said. “You have to be on ready whether you are going up against a wide receiver or a tight end.’’

That test is part of what attracts Jacobs to his role.

“There’s a challenge in going up against different types of players, and I love that. That’s the fun part of the game,’’ Jacobs said. “One snap, it might be dealing with a quick receiver. The next, a physical tight end. That’s a challenge I welcome.’’

It’s a test Jacobs believes he is better equipped to deal with as he works toward the start of his junior season.

He has concentrated on building his knowledge base this summer, continuing to build on that foundation to be prepared for whatever situations he might find himself dealing with during the course of a game.

“There are things that I’ve learned as I go deeper into my career and this summer, I feel like I’ve been able to work on myself as an individual more,’’ Jacobs said. “My knowledge of the playbook, my knowledge of our schemes, knowledge why we do certain things. Those are things I am working on.’’

Jacobs welcomes that chance to develop his total game.

It’s been a process for Jacobs, who initially selected the Hawkeyes over an offer from Ohio State, enrolled early but was forced to miss spring practices then because of a shoulder injury.

That set him back, but Jacobs reminded himself that it was all a part of a process and strong faith and perseverance kept him moving forward.

“You come in and you learn that it takes time. Nothing is given, it’s earned,’’ Jacobs said.

He said his initial season at the college level was humbling at times.

“You have to make sacrifices for the team. That was a big thing I had to learn. It wasn’t necessarily about me. Maybe my teammate was doing better than me,’’ Jacobs said.

Understanding that, Jacobs returned to work.

“At the end of the day, you realize that if you keep putting the work in that your day will come,’’ Jacobs said. “I’d be lying if I said it was frustrating at times. I’m a competitor. I always want to be out there, but that’s not always the way it works. I had to earn it, and that challenge, it motivated me.’’