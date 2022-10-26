Jackson's persistence as walk-on has turned him into a portrait of consistency

AMES — Call it a blur, or momentary flash of confusion.

Either way, the biggest play of Iowa State walk-on linebacker Kendell Jackson’s college career proved to be a monumental one.

“Funny story, I didn’t even realize I had it until after the game,” Jackson said of the fumble he recovered near the goal line that helped set the stage for the Cyclones’ 10-7 win over Iowa a month and a half ago at Kinnick Stadium. “Just coming in, I think I had very little reps that game, so whenever I get in, I plan on helping the team out, no matter what it is.”

That fumble recovery preceded a memorable 99-yard touchdown drive for the Cyclones that helped cement his team’s first Cy-Hawk series win in eight seasons.

Now it’s ancient history, though.

ISU (3-4, 0-4) has lost its first four Big 12 games by a combined 14 points and seeks to close out the back end of the league schedule with a flourish, beginning with Saturday’s 11 a.m. meeting with Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3) at Jack Trice Stadium.

One key to getting back on track for the Cyclones: Getting off the field on third down.

ISU’s been solid in that regard this season, ranking 25th nationally. The Sooners, meanwhile, sit at 43rd in the country in third down conversions (43.7 percent).

“It’s very important,” said Jackson, who has 1.5 tackles for loss this season. “Getting off the field is the defense’s main mindset.”

Jackson did just that in the Cyclones’ early-season win over the Hawkeyes and more takeaways must come if ISU is to mount a late-season run and qualify for a sixth consecutive bowl game.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder from Des Moines Roosevelt is still coming off the bench to contribute, but whether on special teams or in down-and-distance situations, he’s providing the Cyclones with a rare and precious on-the-field commodity: Consistency.

“Kendall has probably grown as much as anybody on our football team,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said. “I can remember two years ago when Kendell got his first couple of opportunities on special teams and it didn’t go great, and you just saw this kid continuing to battle to help his team and to get on the field and help our team. Kendall was as consistent of a performer and player in our program as anybody.”

Still is.

Jackson continues to make plays in key moments as starting linebacker Colby Reeder works his way back from injury and true freshman Will McLaughlin builds experience through increased game reps. So Jackson may not start, but he sure knows how to finish.

“He’s kind of continued to set the trend of guys that, whether it’s walk-on or whether it’s scholarship, where, man, things maybe didn’t start out real positive right away, (but) if you’re willing to just continue to work on yourself and continue to work on your craft, that sooner or later you’re going to have the opportunity to have great success,” Campbell said. “Kendell’s really found that right now for this team and you know we’ve always said this, if your seniors can play their best football, your team’s always got a chance.”

Jackson’s clearly making the most of all of his — and providing a blueprint for others seeking to do the same.

“Just keep your head down and grind,” he said. “It’s not always gonna be easy. There’s definitely gonna be bad days. If you’re not getting looks, or you might think no one cares about you, you’ve just got to keep going.”