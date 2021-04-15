Iowa's young receivers 'answering the bell'

Cooper, who saw action in six games as a true freshman in 2017, said the pair of freshmen receivers can expect to quickly notice one other difference if they factor into the Hawkeyes’ rotation at receiver in the fall.

“They’ll find out that the game is extremely fast compared to what they were used to in high school,’’ Cooper said. “The pace of play, it will slow down over time, but it will be different for them at first.’’

He said both are grasping the playbook and how they fit into what Iowa needs from their positions.

“They’re catching on quickly,’’ Copeland said.

He said they are among a number of young receivers getting a look as the spring progresses.

Desmond Hutson, a sophomore who never had the virus but dealt with three COVID-related quarantines last summer before suffering an in-season injury in the fall, and redshirt freshmen Diante Vines and Quavon Matthews, are also making solid progress this spring.

“We have a lot of guys we are working to get ready to play at this level, guys who are adapting to where we’re at in 2021,’’ Copeland said. “It’s a fresh start for everyone.’’

