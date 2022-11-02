Iowa's young offensive line gaining cohesion in final stretch

IOWA CITY – It hasn’t been easy for players who are part of a young Iowa offensive line.

In October alone, they lined up across from three of the top five defenses in college football.

From dealing with a Michigan defense that ranked as the fifth-best in the nation to coping with the top-two ranked defenses from Illinois and Ohio State in back-to-back games the results have been stinging and the hard lessons have been numerous.

“It’s been tough,’’ Hawkeye tackle Jack Plumb said. “All of those defenses, they’re ranked among the best there is out there and we see another great defense every day in practice. It hasn’t been easy for us.’’

While the Iowa offense struggled to move the ball against all three of those defenses, Plumb sees the experience benefitting the Hawkeyes in the long run.

“I think going up against those teams, I think it’s helped us grow,’’ Plumb said. “I think it has pulled us together and understanding at what level those defenses play at, it will help us in the long run.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is counting on that as the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Purdue.

Ferentz scoffed at ESPN commentary last weekend that suggested that this year’s Iowa offensive line is “soft and underwhelming with talent,’’ attributing that belief to an unnamed coaches who have played the Hawkeyes this season.

“I say we’ve been inexperienced and inconsistent,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s what I am saying.’’

Ferentz acknowledges that the Hawkeyes line has not performed at the level of previous Iowa front fives.

He believes the Hawkeyes are making strides, saying there were signs of improvement in Iowa’s loss at Ohio State that continued last weekend when Iowa rushed for a season-high 178 yards in a 33-13 victory over Northwestern.

“Last year at this time we really started to gain some ground and I’m hoping that’s going to happen this year,’’ Ferentz said. “You’re not going to get better if you’re not on the field."

Preseason injuries, including the loss of expected starter Justin Britt for the season during fall camp, have impacted the Hawkeyes’ depth and alignment up front.

Plumb made his first start of the season last weekend against Northwestern, opening at left tackle in a front five that included sophomores Mason Richman at right tackle, Connor Colby at left guard, Logan Jones at center and redshirt freshman Beau Stephens at right guard.

Junior Nick DeJong and sophomore Tyler Elsbury are the first linemen off the bench.

Ferentz counts on experience gained now to benefit Iowa in the future.

“The only way to become experienced is to be out there getting snaps,’’ Ferentz said.

Plumb sees that happening daily in practice.

“I don’t think we’re soft,’’ he said. “Guys are out there thumping pads every day, working hard and getting ready for the next opponent.’’

If anything, Plumb said the group’s early-season issues have turned into motivation.

“I see a lot of guys who are hungry to improve. Every day, guys are working to get better and I feel like we’re getting there,’’ Plumb said.

Even as the noise about inconsistent line play reached a crescendo, Plumb said improvement was taking place.

Things unnoticed from the stands as the Hawkeye offense spun its wheels were being pointed out on tape on a weekly basis.

“There have been some good things happening and when we sit down on Sunday and review the tape, those things are there. It’s never fun to watch after a loss, but there is some improvement there in the execution,’’ Plumb said. “Now, it’s about building on that and getting consistent.’’

Purdue’s defense ranks eighth in the Big Ten, allowing 352.8 yards per game, and is seventh in the conference in stopping the run and ninth in defending the pass.

The Boilermakers will mix and match personnel on their defensive front and have rotated as many as 10 players during their 5-3 start to the season.

“They have a couple of returning guys that will be a challenge for us but it is another opportunity to show what we’re made of,’’ Plumb said. “They’ll keep guys fresh in there. You’ve really got to watch the tape and know the guys you’re going against and know their movement and everything.’’

Understanding and processing that is part of the development that is taking place in the offensive line room at the Hawkeye football complex.

“We need to keep working and learning, keep the foot on the gas and see how good we can become,’’ Plumb said. “Every day is important for us and it’s big that we keep pushing forward and improving every day.’’

Ferentz has hopes that Iowa’s growth up front continues to gain traction as well as the Hawkeyes work into the final third of their regular-season schedule, following Saturday’s game at Purdue with games against Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska.

“Hopefully we’ll be less ‘soft’ in the future, maybe be more experienced and a little bit more able to control tempo because when you can do that, you’re really in business,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s what every coach hopes for.’’