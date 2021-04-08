Iowa's Petras puts pressure on himself to improve

This is a time of year where coaches have a chance to teach without worrying about the next opponent on the schedule and it’s a time of year where players have an opportunity to really work on their game.

With spring practices canceled a year ago, the unique thing about this spring for Iowa is that it is a first for the majority of players on the roster.

Iowa senior free safety Jack Koerner said following Iowa’s first practice last week, Ferentz asked players who had just participated in their first spring practice with the Hawkeyes to raise a hand.

“Around 75 percent of the guys there had a hand in the air. You’ve got a guy like Dane Belton (with 12 starts and 16 games on his Iowa resume) and this is his first spring ball,’’ Koerner said.

“… It’s been a while. For me, 2019 was my last time and the young guys keep asking me what the schedule is like and I have to tell them that I honestly don’t remember.’’

Petras does know that the spring practices provide him with the competition he relishes, a chance to work on skills that will allow him to build on his 57.1-percent completion rate last fall, a number that compares to the 55.8-percent effort Stanley had as a first-year starter in 2017.