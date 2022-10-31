Iowa's offense turns corner, now looking forward to rest of season

IOWA CITY -- Five things to ponder following the Iowa football team's 33-13 win over Northwestern on Saturday:

1. The good

Iowa crafted its most productive offensive game of the season against the Wildcats, from 33 points to 393 yards of total offense to 173 rushing yards.

All were season highs and all were needed in the worst way by an offense that struggled during the Hawkeyes' three-skid against three defenses that rank in the top-five nationally, Illinois first, Ohio State second and Michigan fifth.

Retaining his starting role, Spencer Petras was sharp as he hit 10-of-14 passes in the opening half. Of his incompletions, three were in the hands of receivers and either dropped or broken up by defenders and the fourth was a throwaway.

"If we can run and pass, we're a better football team,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "... We've done some good things along the way but this was by far the best collective effort.''

Success started up front, giving Petras time to work and opening holes that allowed Iowa to gain a season-best 4.8 yards per rush.

"They kept me pretty clean,'' Petras said.

2. The good behind the good

Iowa started its third offensive line combination in four weeks and this front five may stick.

The move of Connor Colby from right tackle to left guard put the sophomore in a more comfortable position and brought a fifth-year senior in Jack Plumb into a starting spot at right tackle.

Ferentz felt Colby, a starter at right guard in 11 games last season, was making acceptable progress as a tackle in practice but that wasn't carrying over to games.

"When you get into live action and all of a sudden you revert back to some habits -- not bad habits but the different mechanics and footwork that go into playing guard opposed to tackle -- it can make it tough,'' Ferentz said.

"Eager to see the film, but it seemed like we were more cohesive. Hopefully, we can build on that.''

3. The consistently good

True freshman kicker Drew Stevens has seemingly answered any questions about why he moved into the lineup three games into the season.

Stevens has provided the type of consistency Iowa has been accustomed to from its placekickers in recent seasons.

His career is off to a 10-of-11 start and his career-long 54-yard field goal in the third quarter Saturday was both timely -- answering Northwestern's first score -- and well struck.

Perfect in 12 PAT attempts as well, Stevens credits the snaps of Luke Elkin and the holds of Tory Taylor for making it all work

4. The not-so good

Tory Taylor may have punted just once Saturday, but it was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

He sent a wobbly 12-yard punt off the side of his foot and out of bounds that gave Northwestern the football at the Iowa 34-yard line.

It was as ugly of a punt by a Hawkeye since Austin Wheatley shanked one into the stands, prompting then coach Hayden Fry to suggest, "He was just trying to kick it to his mamma."

The booted boot dropped Taylor's season average to 44.9 yards and set up Northwestern's first touchdown drive of the game.

In a closer scenario, it could have made an even bigger difference and serves as a reminder that with fickle November weather ahead that successful punting is winning.

5. The forward progress

Tight end Sam LaPorta suggested Iowa put things together the way it did in part because of its ability to move beyond the 54-10 loss a week earlier at Ohio State.

He said the Hawkeyes went to practice last week looking for progress, not excuses.

"Looking ahead instead of looking backwards, instead of 'Hey, we could have done this better' or 'I wish we had done that,' those are all sorry words. Those are excuses,'' LaPorta said.

With four November games left on the schedule, beginning with Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Purdue, the Iowa plan won't change.

As Petras put it, the performance against Northwestern won't mean a thing next weekend when the Hawkeyes renew acquaintances with former teammates Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the Boilermakers receiving corps.

"We just have to keep working and keep executing,'' he said.