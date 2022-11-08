Iowa's offense playing turnover-free, clicking in two-game sample size

IOWA CITY – Enough was enough.

Staring at a 3-4 record – the first time since 2012 Iowa had been under .500 at the point of the season – Monte Pottebaum had seen enough.

He wasn’t alone.

Following a 54-10 loss at Ohio State, the Hawkeyes’ senior fullback said players on the offensive side of the ball decided it was time for a fresh start, time to quit fretting about what had happened and make something happen now.

“This season, especially offensively, I think we were just sick of losing, sick of putting everything on the defense,’’ Pottebaum said Tuesday.

“What I’ve seen the last couple of weeks is that we’re just going out there to play, going out to score some points and help our defense. Because if we can score some points, get out to a lead, our defense is so good I don’t know who can come back from that.’’

Consecutive wins over Northwestern and at Purdue have lifted Iowa into a four-game tie for second place in the Big Ten West one game behind division leader Illinois.

An offense that has seemingly found its rhythm has had a lot to do that, complementing a defense which ranks first nationally in the Football Bowl Subdivision in allowing 3.85 yards per play.

In Iowa’s modest two-game win streak, it has averaged 28.5 points and 387 yards per game. In the seven games that preceded it, the Hawkeyes averaged 14 points and 227.3 yards per game.

In addition to putting together season-high rushing performances of 178 and 184 yards the past two weeks, Iowa has been sustaining drives.

The Hawkeyes’ 91-yard scoring drive that led to a Sam LaPorta touchdown reception and Iowa’s first score in a 17-point second quarter at Purdue last weekend was the longest drive of the season for the Hawkeyes.

The effort on the ground, including a 200-yard performance by freshman Kaleb Johnson in the 24-3 win over the Boilermakers, has opened things up for quarterback Spencer Petras.

The senior has completed 34-of-53 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns in the two wins while orchestrating a turnover-free offensive effort.

The Hawkeyes have played without a turnover in five of its games this season and is 4-1 in those games.

Petras said continued growth by the offensive line is helping bring it all together.

“We’ve played our best football the past two weeks but that said, we’re going to need to even better this week against Wisconsin. We need to take another step forward,’’ Petras said, referencing the Hawkeyes’ 2:30 p.m. home game Saturday against Wisconsin.

Part of that growth has involved limiting costly penalties in recent games.

Iowa was flagged three times for 11 yards in its loss at Ohio State and twice for 18 yards against Northwestern before being flagged six times for 60 yards last week at Purdue.

“That’s one thing we have done a pretty good job with this year, limiting penalties, and for the most part we’ve done a good job with ball security but when we haven’t we pay for it,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said at his weekly news conference.

Ferentz said overcoming five-yard penalties proved to be a challenge for Iowa’s offense earlier in the season.

“We don’t want to have unforced errors, false starts, things like that. It’s made it too steep of a hill to climb,’’ Ferentz said.

Petras added cleaning those little things up has made a difference.

“I think maybe it’s a sign that our team is maturing a little with more experience, that we’re growing up a bit,’’ Petras said. “The one thing you don’t to do is beat yourself and we’re working hard not to do that.’’

The progress is paying off.

Offensive tackle Mason Richman believes that increased intensity on the practice field has led to improved performance on game day.

"It's been a process,'' Richman said. "Each week, we've looked at where we're at and what we need to do to get better. Practices have gotten better every week, things are more connected, the more we have been able to do the little things right there, the more we have done things right in games.''

That helped position Johnson for the first 200-yard rushing performance by a Hawkeye since 2015.

"I couldn't believe he got 200 when I first heard it. I told him there was no way he could have done that with the way I blocked,'' Richman said. "But, he's worked hard at all season and it's starting to show.''

Ferentz said that is seemingly happening throughout the offense.

"I think we're gaining some traction. We're not there yet, but we're gaining traction,'' Ferentz said. "... But this week, it's a whole different set of circumstances, another challenge, because we're facing a really good defensive team.''

Iowa Items

LaPorta named semifinalist: Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta was named Tuesday as a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award.

Presented to college football’s most outstanding tight end, LaPorta is among nine semifinalists for the honor including three from the Big Ten.

The senior from Highland, Ill., currently leads the Hawkeyes with 44 receptions for 458 yards and has recorded 139 receptions for 1,587 yards during his career. His career receptions total ranks first and his yardage ranks second in Iowa history among tight ends.

The Hawkeyes’ most recent semifinalists for the award were T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, both in 2018 when Hockenson won the award.

Civic duty: Most Iowa football players participated in Tuesday’s elections.

“It’s important to have a say in the future,’’ quarterback Spencer Petras said. “A lot of young people don’t take advantage of that.’’

Petras cast an absentee ballot last week in Iowa City, while defensive tackle Noah Shannon planned to vote after getting out of class in the afternoon.

“As a person of color, I know it is something we really fought for and I just want to uphold my responsibility as a way to pay my respects to past generations who really fought for it and wanted our voices to be heard,’’ Shannon said.

Iowa players were given the chance to take part in an election education seminar last Thursday which provided opportunities for them to learn how to participate in the process.

Brecht returns: Receiver Brody Brecht has returned to the practice field this week and is expected to be available to play against Wisconsin.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said several Hawkeyes got “banged up’’ in the win at Purdue last weekend but have a chance to compete against the Badgers.