Iowa's Moss goes back to roots in what made the captain a shutdown corner

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Riley Moss looks forward to more than seeing a couple of old teammates Saturday when the Iowa football team visits Purdue.

While the Hawkeye cornerback expects to have to deal with the skills of former Iowa receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the 11 a.m. game at Ross-Ade Stadium, he also looks forward to seeing more of his old self.

Moss said he felt unexpected pressure during the opening weeks of the season, a byproduct of the success he had a year ago when he was named the Big Ten defensive back of the year and expectations he placed on himself to meet goals he set for the current season.

“I found what I was doing was counterproductive. I often found myself trying to do too much,’’ Moss said.

That only created additional pressure for Moss, who returned to Iowa for a fifth season after earning all-American honors a year ago while intercepting four passes, breaking up five more and recovering a fumble in addition to recording 39 tackles.

Opponents have chosen to deal with Moss this season generally by throwing to the opposite side of the field.

He has broken up four passes and forced a pair of fumbles during the Hawkeyes’ 4-4 start to the season. He is also fifth on the team with 37 tackles.

Moss, who is not among the five Hawkeyes who have combined on eight interceptions, expected more.

“I was putting a lot of pressure on myself. It wasn’t the right thing to do,’’ he said.

A little soul searching brought him back to his roots.

“I’m just out there now playing football, just having a lot of fun,’’ Moss said.

He reached that conclusion prior to the Hawkeyes’ game at Ohio State and saw almost immediate results.

“These past two games, I’ve had two of my better games. I’ve tried to get back into the feel of things, just playing football, not getting caught up in anything other than doing my job,’’ Moss said.

“Those first few games, I felt some pressure. This is a game I love and at the end of the day, it’s just a game. Go out. Have fun.’’

That includes Saturday’s match-up against the Boilermakers and their offense built around a productive passing attack.

Jones and Tracy, who both transferred from Iowa within the last year, are key factors in that. Jones leads the Big Ten with 72 receptions and Tracy is fourth on the team with 24 catches.

They play for a team that Moss is very familiar with.

One of three true freshmen to not redshirt as first-year Hawkeyes in 2018, Moss will be playing at Purdue for the third time in his career.

He toiled against the Boilermakers as a freshman, a game that saw David Blough throw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-36 win over Iowa.

Two years ago in a delayed season opener played in front of only a handful of family members, Purdue’s David Bell scored touchdowns on three of his 13 receptions in a 24-20 victory over the Hawkeyes.

Last season, Moss was forced to watch Bell work from the sidelines, piling up 240 receiving yards on 11 catches as the Boilermakers handed second-ranked Iowa its first loss in seven games, 24-7.

“Knowing that if I was healthy I would have been out there, that was a tough,’’ said Moss, who injured a knee one week earlier after intercepting a pass in Iowa’s win over Penn State. “… I just tried to be as positive as I could on the sideline, help as much as I could.’’

He prefers being able to help the way he expects to Saturday, taking an active role in helping Iowa defend the Purdue passing attack.

“We have a lot of respect for our opponent and how they play,’’ Moss said. “I’m excited to go over there and we’re ready to defend the entire field because that is what they make you do. It’s going to be fun.’’