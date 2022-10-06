Iowa's defensive front aims to create more pressure, stymie Illinois' running game

IOWA CITY – Noah Shannon spent time Saturday night watching video.

The Iowa defensive tackle did the same on Sunday.

Five times on his own, Shannon took another look at the performance of the Hawkeye defensive line in its game against Michigan.

It didn’t look any better the fifth time than it did the first.

“When we have a game like that, I take it personally,’’ the senior said. “I watched it three times Saturday and twice on Sunday and we didn’t have our best game on the interior of the defensive line. We should be able to stop the run.’’

Iowa took the field last weekend at Kinnick Stadium having surrendered fewer than 100 rushing yards in three of its first four games.

Michigan piled up 131 yards on the ground during the first half of its 27-14 victory over the Hawkeyes, riding the strength of its offensive line and the skill and patience of running back Blake Corum on its way to a 172-yard rushing performance.

Shannon said Iowa’s issues started up front.

“It was on us, not executing our calls well enough,’’ Shannon said. “That was the most yards anybody had put up on us this year. You have to give credit to their O-line and their running back, he hits the holes hard.’’

It was a tough lesson, but one Shannon believes the Hawkeyes can benefit from as they move forward beginning with Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Illinois.

Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown and another solid offensive line will provide another test for Iowa.

Brown leads the nation with 733 rushing yards during Illinois’ 4-1 start to the season.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior is coming off of a 129-yard rushing effort that helped the Fighting Illini earn a 34-10 victory at Wisconsin last weekend. Brown enters the game with an ongoing string of six consecutive 100-yard rushing efforts.

He currently leads the nation with 25 rushes of 10 yards or more, is tied for fourth with seven carries of 20 or more yards and is tied for second with four gains of 30 or more yards on the ground.

Shannon welcomes the challenge, saying the Wolverines provided Hawkeye defenders with a needed reminder that what happened in the past doesn’t necessarily guarantee future success.

“I think we needed that up front,’’ Shannon said. “I think we’ve done pretty well against the run, but it’s good to be tested at times.’’

Defensive tackle Logan Lee would prefer those tests come in a game Iowa won, but does expect to the Hawkeyes to learn from last week’s performance.

“Nothing has changed this week in how we go about preparing. That stays the same no matter what, but we do have some things to clean up and that’s what we’re working on right now,’’ Lee said. “We know we can play better.’’

The focus on the practice field this week remains on the fundamentals.

“Our linebackers are going to be the guys that ultimately make the majority of the plays. The more productive we can be, the more we take off of them,’’ Lee said. “So, just being able to give our linebackers the best read while also being able to be productive and make plays yourself will be important.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Brown isn’t a carbon copy of Corum, but does share some traits with the Michigan running back.

“The back isn’t the same as last week, but similar in that he’s a tough runner, runs hard and makes the extra yards. He was really good last year, too,’’ Ferentz said, adding that Illinois’ offensive line seems to have adjusted well to an offseason makeover.

“We have a big challenge and we’re going to have to do a little better getting off blocks and hopefully get to the ball a little bit better.’’

Brown, who is on track to become just the third back in Illinois history to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons, has helped Illinois rank fourth in the Big Ten in rushing with an average of 194.6 yards per game.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said the Fighting Illini offensive line does a good job of creating seams and gaps for its rushers.

“You get a sense of the pride, effort and energy that this offensive line gives their running back,’’ Campbell said. “You’ve just got to tip your hat to that.’’

Finding a way to counter tops the list of priorities for Iowa’s defensive front.

A pair of Illinois natives, Shannon and Lee, will be the core of the Hawkeyes’ efforts against the Fighting Illini.

Shannon is from Aurora and played high school at Oswego while Lee is an Orion native.

“It will be fun going over there. The atmosphere should be good,’’ Shannon said. “But mostly, we’ve got a game to play and we need to make sure that we learned from last week.’’