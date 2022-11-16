Iowa's defense on historic trend with two regular season games left

IOWA CITY – Phil Parker describes football as a “humbling game’’ and understanding that is among reasons he believes the Iowa defense he coordinates has thrived this season.

The Hawkeyes have demonstrated the ability to learn from and push forward from their struggles collectively and individually.

Parker pointed to the way Iowa recovered after giving up 54 points at Ohio State, surrendering a total of 26 points in the three victories that followed.

He pointed to how senior cornerback Riley Moss bounced back from getting beat on a 51-yard touchdown pass by Wisconsin last weekend to collect his first interception of the season a few snaps later in last week’s 24-10 win over the Badgers.

“The hustle and effort he showed to make that play, that was exceptional,’’ Parker said.

It also illustrated “the standard’’ Iowa defenders work to achieve and the group’s ability to keep pushing forward no matter what the circumstances.

In a Wednesday video conference, Parker said the Hawkeyes willingness to embrace those objectives have allowed Iowa to continue to attempt to meet an unobtainable goal.

“We talk about being perfect, something we will never be, but that is the expectation, that is what we strive for,’’ Parker said.

That extends from the practice field on cold, gray November mornings to game day.

Parker wanted a crisp, tough practice Wednesday from the Hawkeyes and he got it,contact work he described as “violent’’ in a way that will have Iowa ready for the physical football it will see this weekend.

“We’ve put three good days together as we get ready for the Minnesota game. I’m pleased with the way our guys are thinking and working,’’ Parker said.

That combination can be found in the bottom line of an Iowa team which takes a 6-4 overall record into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Minnesota.

Through 10 games, the Hawkeyes have held seven opponents to 10 points or less, the first time that has happened for an Iowa team since 1991.

Iowa is currently allowing 3.81 yards per play, the lowest total in the nation this season and the lowest in the Football Bowl Subdivision since Alabama in 2011.

The Hawkeye defense has contributed 28 points this season, the second most by any defense at the FBS level this season. That level of success is a byproduct of leadership, teamwork and a strong group of contributors at each level of the defense.

Senior linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson anchor things in the middle, complementing a defensive line group which has been rotating up to nine players in recent games and a secondary that blends veteran experience and youth.

“We hold each other to a high standard on defense and that’s what we’ve been doing it what we expect,’’ Campbell said. “There are always things to work on, ways to improve, but we’ve come together and are working to make that happen.’’

When the 2021 season began, Iowa was largely inexperienced on the defensive line.

Now, John Waggoner and Joe Evans at the end positions and Logan Lee and Noah Shannon inside at tackle combine to help Iowa limit opponents to 88.6 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the Big Ten.

Parker has watched a group grow from being one of the most inexperienced position groups on the team to being one of the deepest groups on the Iowa roster.

“The position coaches there (coaches Kelvin Bell and Jay Niemann) are doing a great job with that, keeping fresh bodies on the field,’’ Parker said.

Lee is averaging around 45 snaps per game, the most of any defensive lineman, and the rest of the group is averaging 30-to-35 snaps.

“I feel like that is keeping us fresher, making sure that we don’t wear the tires out as we rotate guys and move some guys from the inside to end just to keep ‘em fresh,’’ Parker said.

While Lee welcomes as many snaps as he can get, he appreciates the quick breaks he gets as well.

“We’ve got nine guys that are playing at a pretty high level right now and that’s pretty cool to see,’’ Lee said.

Parker said the front seven has performed at a level that players in the secondary can concentrate on doing their jobs.

Seniors Kaevon Merriweather and Moss along with junior free safety Quinn Schulte, sophomore Cooper DeJean at cornerback and junior Sebastian Castro at the cash position have provided consistent performances.

Parker said DeJean, who leads Iowa with four interceptions, could realistically have success at any of the positions in the defensive backfield but has settled in at cornerback because of depth concerns.

“We like where we’re at, but we still have room to grow. To me, that’s the exciting thing about defense,’’ Campbell said. “We need to keep working to get better.’’