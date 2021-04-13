Iowa State's Uwazurike has grown into important leadership role

Uwazurike has never been a stat-sheet stuffer, much in the same way Ray Lima wasn’t, but their impact on and off the field is hard to duplicate. That being said, Uwazurike did have his most productive season of his career last year with 27 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Uwazurike has been a starter since he was a sophomore and played in all 13 games as a freshman as a key reserve. The experience he’s had and the leaders he’s been around — like Lima and Bailey — has set him up to help guide the young players like Blake Peterson, J.R. Singleton and Corey Suttle who will have to help fill the voids left by Josh and Bankston.

“I just watched the people before me,” Uwazurike said. “I feel like that’s the key to becoming a great leader in this program. I’ve learned you have to bond with everyone inside and outside of football. Everyone is different and it’s easier to know how everyone likes to communicate and be treated when you’re around them a lot.

“It’s about adapting to all of the different personalities.”

Rasheed has seen a different Uwazurike this spring as he takes on his new leadership role.