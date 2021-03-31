Iowa State's Campbell taking new approach to spring season

Traditionally, when Iowa State does have full-contact practices or scrimmages, they’re known for being as physical as gamedays. Reducing the amount of unnecessary hits and injuries for a season that’s still six months away makes sense to Campbell and his staff.

On top of that, Campbell believes the contact during the spring is unnecessary because they’re not ramping up to anything. In fall, they’re ramping up to a game, so contact and physical practices are necessary but in the spring, teams ramp up contact only to take a few months off just so they can ramp up contact for a second time. It’s redundant and creates unnecessary risk.

Campbell would rather spend that time focusing on physical development and technical development.

“We took a lot of the rules we were given last year in our return-to-play model that we were given by the NCAA — that OTA-type model the NFL has — and implemented them into this spring.” Campbell said. “We were forced to learn on the run last year, but now we were able to reflect and refine what we did for what we now deem as spring practice. We took a lot from last year as we studied it and reflected on it.

“We’re doing our best to navigate it and not go overboard just because we have a spring practice this year.”