Iowa State strength and conditioning coach making a difference

Hall led the nation in rushing last year in large part thanks to his one-cut acceleration through the hole and breaking any arm tackles. Having even better acceleration off of that one cut and more power to break arm tackles is a scary proposition for opposing defenses.

While Hall led the nation in rushing, McDonald, a defensive end, led the nation in sacks. And he too has transformed his body.

McDonald played at 230 last season as a sophomore. Every year he’s been on Iowa State’s campus, the staff has tried to add weight to McDonald, ultimately unsuccessfully.

“Last year, I was kind of in a position to be an every-down guy, but not exactly because my weight was still too low,” McDonald said.

McDonald was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection last year with 10.5 sacks in 12 games. And he didn’t even start. His weight wouldn’t allow him to start because he wouldn’t be able to physically hold up. He was a third-down and pass-rush specialist but McDonald wanted to be more than that. And Andrews helped him get there.

So far this off season, McDonald has put on 10 to 15 pounds and he’s hoping to add another five to 10, so his playing weight would be around 250 — much more aligned with what an every-down defensive end would weigh.