Iowa State looking for receivers to step up

The Cyclones need another receiver to step up and help Hutchinson.

Shaw, a junior, is capable of taking that step, but Tarique Milton has already proven to be a legitimate No. 2 threat. The problem is he dealt with injuries all last season.

As a sophomore in 2019, Milton had 35 receptions for 722 yards.

If he’s able to stay healthy, he’ll provide a down-field threat, which should open things up for Breece Hall in the run game as well as the tight ends in the passing game.

“Tarique has been an explosive player here who has made a ton of plays down the field,” Scheelhaase said. “He can go and threaten people with his speed and with the ball in his hands. Getting him back and healthy will be huge for our offense.

“He’s a guy that makes defensive backs back up and any time you have those guys on the field, it’s going to make things a lot easier for the other guys on the offense, too.”

Landen Akers, Iowa State’s third leading receiver last season, was the only departure. Shaw will have an opportunity to be the guy at the “Z” receiver spot opposite Hutchinson, who is the “X.” Milton will be in the slot as the “M.”