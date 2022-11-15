Iowa State getting prepped for 'unique' system in Texas Tech offense

AMES — Texas Tech has started three different quarterbacks. The Red Raiders’ top playmaker on defense, Tyree Wilson, is injured and likely won’t play against Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

So when it comes to facing adversity — whether incidental or self-manufactured — Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) finds itself in a similar space with the Cyclones:

Hobbled and hungry.

“The one positive for them is all those quarterbacks other than the freshman have played a ton of football,” said ISU head coach Matt Campbell whose team is 4-6 overall and 1-6 in conference play. “They certainly have a unique system. Their system is set up for balance. It’s set up for how many snaps can you get? How can you do all those things? Yet at the end of the day, the credit has got to go to their coaching staff. To weather some of that, you have to have a system that allows that consistency maybe to show up in the quarterback position.”

It’s possible that former Oregon transfer Tyler Shough will be tabbed for a second straight start after leading the Red Raiders to a 43-28 win last Saturday over Kansas.

Shough has battled injuries throughout his career, but led the Red Raiders in rushing with 76 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown run. Texas Tech has rushed for 20 touchdowns while throwing for 22, so the balance Campbell spoke of is apparent both on the stat sheet and during game play.

“I definitely expect them to move as fast as possible,” said Cyclone senior linebacker O’Rien Vance. “So for us, as our defense has done all season, we’ll continue to try to stop the run and just get off the field.”

ISU’s defense has excelled in that area all season. The Cyclones rank ninth nationally in opponents’ third down conversion percentage at 29.01 % — and 12th in rushing defense (105.2 yards per game).

But ISU’s offense has been the polar opposite. The Cyclones turned the ball over a season-high five times in last Saturday’s 20-14 loss at Oklahoma State and fell to 1-5 this season in one-score games.

“Obviously we do have to be outcome aware and the outcome, that’s on me,” Campbell said. “That’s on the head football coach. For whatever reason, we’re kind of sputtering in that inconsistency and why I haven’t been able to fully get us out of there yet, yeah, it’s frustrating. Those are things where I have to be better. I’ve got to find out where that gap is and continue to do everything within our power to plug away.’

ISU needs to go 2-0 in its remaining regular-season games against the Red Raiders and fourth-ranked TCU to ensure a sixth consecutive bowl berth. It’s possible one win could lead to postseason play, as well, but that’s not guaranteed and dependent on multiple factors outside the Cyclones’ control. So the hunger to win has morphed into desperation as Senior Night swings into view.

“I’m just trying to cherish (everything) and keep my emotions in tact the whole week,” senior safety Anthony Johnson said.