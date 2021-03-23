Iowa State football players show versatility

AMES — Iowa State didn’t have any sure-fire NFL players declare for the Draft after the 2020 season.

The Cyclones finished their best season ever, which was capped by a convincing Fiesta Bowl win over the Oregon Ducks, and most Iowa State players elected to return. Those that didn’t were able to work out for 28 NFL scouts at Iowa State’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

Running back and kick returner Kene Nwangwu, defensive end JaQuan Bailey and receiver Landen Akers all participated in Iowa State’s Pro Day.

Tight end Dylan Soehner went through Iowa State’s Pro Day as well but he was also invited to the NFL Combine, so he did extra Combine drills and interviews as well on Tuesday.

The common thread that Nwangwu, Bailey and Soehner all had was their desire to show their versatility.

All of them have talent that they put on display at Iowa State but for one reason or another, none of them are locks to be NFL players — they needed to show they have a diverse skill set so they can fit into whatever system drafts them or signs them.

For Nwangwu, that included showing off his impressive kick return ability as well as his running back ability.