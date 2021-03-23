Iowa State football players show versatility

AMES — Iowa State didn’t have any sure-fire NFL players declare for the Draft after the 2020 season.
The Cyclones finished their best season ever, which was capped by a convincing Fiesta Bowl win over the Oregon Ducks, and most Iowa State players elected to return. Those that didn’t were able to work out for 28 NFL scouts at Iowa State’s Pro Day on Tuesday.
Running back and kick returner Kene Nwangwu, defensive end JaQuan Bailey and receiver Landen Akers all participated in Iowa State’s Pro Day.
Tight end Dylan Soehner went through Iowa State’s Pro Day as well but he was also invited to the NFL Combine, so he did extra Combine drills and interviews as well on Tuesday.
The common thread that Nwangwu, Bailey and Soehner all had was their desire to show their versatility.
All of them have talent that they put on display at Iowa State but for one reason or another, none of them are locks to be NFL players — they needed to show they have a diverse skill set so they can fit into whatever system drafts them or signs them.
For Nwangwu, that included showing off his impressive kick return ability as well as his running back ability.
“I think it’s important just to be versatile,” Nwangwu said. “I think that’s what I showed today in the Pro Day. Whether it’s being a kick returner or a gunner for punt coverage — I just wanted to make sure I showed that today.”
Iowa State fans have known about Nwangwu’s burner speed for a while now — Nwangwu was top-15 in the nation in average kick return yardage in three of his four years, including seventh nationally last season when he averaged 29 yards per return.
Nwangwu also had several 45+ yard rushes this last season as a running back — Nwangwu was tied with Breece Hall in yards per rush at 5.6.
Tuesday, NFL scouts learned about his speed. Nwangwu said several NFL scouts had his 40-yard dash time in the high 4.2s.
The Athletic’s NFL draft analyst, Dane Brugler tweeted that scouts had Nwangwu’s time in the high 4.2s or low 4.3s — it’s up to the NFL to release the official time.
One of my favorite late round sleepers. Scouts had him in the high 4.2, low 4.3 range in his 40-yard dash today. Well-built, speedy, ST value.
“I think I did well,” Nwangwu said. “My goal was to go out and test well. I just wanted to show what I could do. Then I went out and caught all my balls and did my positional drills as well.”
Soehner, Iowa State’s lone combine invite in 2021, also wanted to show his versatility.
At Iowa State, Soehner, at 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, was Iowa State’s defacto blocking tight end while Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen got more of the shine in the more glamorous pass-catching role.
Soehner described it as doing the dirty work.
“Man, that’s just kind of what I do,” Soehner said.
Bailey went down as Iowa State’s best pass rusher in school history. The senior ended his career with a school record 25.5 sacks as well as a school record 44.5 tackles for a loss.
He wanted to show teams he can be a defensive end in a 4-3 or 3-4 system or an outside linebacker as an edge rusher in a 3-4 system.
“I’m trying to see where I fit perfectly at,” Bailey said. “Trying to see exactly the position I’m going to play. Whether that’s my hand in the dirt or actually standing up.”