AMES — Iowa State set the tone in the opening minutes to pick up a 30-9 win over Northern Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Here are five takeaways from the Cyclones' win:

1. Bacon a rising star: Redshirt sophomore Caleb Bacon played a key role on special teams a season ago, but Saturday may have been his breakthrough to earn more time at linebacker.

A walk-on from Lake Mills, Bacon had five tackles and a pair of sacks in the win. The first sack was a huge hit on UNI quarterback Theo Day on a key third down in the first half.

Iowa State had a deep rotation at linebacker, but there was one that impressed head coach Matt Campbell.

"The guy that stands out to me is Caleb Bacon," Campbell said. "He's had a phenomenal fall camp. A guy that has just emerged, probably because of the two sacks, but it's the negative yardage plays he makes."

2. Special teams improvement: After the game, Campbell was quick to point out that the special teams units in his tenure at Iowa State have not been good.

Saturday, though, special teams had no major issues outside of a missed PAT. The Panthers did have a long return get called back for a holding penalty too.

Iowa State made more positive plays than the negative with a 56-yard field goal by Chase Contreraz and a pair of great punt returns by Jaylin Noel.

"When we have great specialists, we have been really good," Campbell said. "I think you look at it and say 'Man, we are a lot better with our wisdom and our age.' I think the credit goes to the specialists that continue to develop a plan to have success."

Contreraz, who previously played at Nebraska and Iowa Western before transferring to Iowa State, said special teams have done well in practice too.

"Just trusting what we have been doing throughout camp," he said. "We have a tight-knit group of specialists and we trust our abilities. It was just carrying what we have been doing in practice to the game."

3. Cooper making plays: Defensive back Jeremiah Cooper was the Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year last season with the Cyclones, but he was still chasing his first career interception.

He got that, and his first career touchdown, on Saturday with a pick six within the first two minutes of the game.

Cooper also grabbed his second interception right in the second quarter to set up the Contreraz field goal.

"Any turnover on defense is going to be big for the offense and big for the team," Cooper said. "I think it was huge especially getting points out of both of them."

Campbell said that first interception set the tone for the rest of the game. Iowa State never trailed. But the second was huge as it came when UNI was starting to pick up some momentum.

"I thought the plays set the tone, from our standpoint, as things we have talked about and getting momentum," he said. "You got to continue to respond, you got to play the next play. That was awesome."

4. Running backs pop: The rushing numbers do not pop off for any players individually, but the Cyclones ran for 134 yards and over five yards a carry.

Cartevious Norton, starting the season healthy after battling injuries last season, led the group with 49 yards. Freshman Abu Sama showed nice bursts too with 40 more.

Eli Sanders also had a few touches.

"It just put a smile on my face to see me guys going out there and do great after all the work I saw them put in the offseason," Norton said. "It's good for them to go out there and showcase their talent."

The questions about the running back room have been loud in the past few weeks following 2022 leading rusher Jihrel Brock's departure from the program.

Sama seems to be a nice fill-in behind Norton heading into the regular season. His 26-yard run in the first half led to a touchdown later in the drive.

"(Sama) gave us a big spark," Norton said. "When he made that run, that's when we got back in our groove. I appreciate him. He's a good kid."

5. Tight end showcase: The tight end room was a position of optimism from Campbell coming into the season and Saturday was a good explanation for that.

Freshman Ben Brahmer made a nice catch for a 36-yard touchdown and Tyler Moore had a nice touchdown catch too. Even senior captain Easton Dean had a big third-down reception in the first half on Iowa State's first touchdown drive.

"I feel really confident that this is one of the deepest rooms we have had," Campbell said. "We have some really great tight ends and I think you saw a little bit of that today. ... For us to be a really good offense, that's a position that is only going to grow."

