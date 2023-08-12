AMES — Defense has been a staple for Iowa State in the past six years under Matt Campbell.

After giving up 30 points per game in 2016, Campbell and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock's first season in Ames, the Cyclones have ranked in the top-three in scoring defense in the Big 12 every year since.

Finishing as one of the best units in the country last season — 20.2 points per game the 18th-best mark and fourth-fewest yards allowed — the Iowa State defenders are ready to carry on the reputation that the program is building on that side of the ball.

"We just continue to uphold the standard of our defense and our expectations and continue to push each other during camp," safety Beau Freyler said. "A lot of young, elite players coming in so that has provided a lot of competition so far and we are continuing to grow."

The groups before them are littered with talent, led by the 2023 NFL first-rounder Will McDonald and former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Mike Rose.

This one has some studs too with preseason All-Big 12 selection cornerback TJ Tampa and all-conference honorable mentions linebacker Gerry Vaughn and Freyler.

"I just take after what the guys before me laid down for me and present that to the younger guys," Vaughn said.

That's the key for the defense this season: the experience.

The senior Vaughn and Freyler, a junior, were the two leading tacklers for Iowa State last season with 71 and 68 tackles respectively. Tampa and Myles Purchase take over the two cornerback positions again.

Outside of that group though, there will be some new, but familiar, faces filling out the rest of the defense.

But Campbell hopes he can rely on the veterans to lead another solid defense.

"From our end, to have some anchors back across that defensive side of the football, that is huge," Campbell said. "To have a Gerry Vaughn, a TJ Tampa, to have some of those guys that are rocks to the defense back to build around them, they can demand the standard and let the cream rise to the top."

The defensive back group in particular is one with plenty of competition. With a good core of returners at that position, opportunities are limited for everyone.

Campbell has liked what he has seen so far at that position.

"A lot of competition, a lot of guys fighting for playing time," he said. "You couple that with the top end guys that have proven (themselves) in games, it's usually a pretty healthy situation."

That competition has been fierce so far too. Freyler said that is what has set this defense apart from some of the ones in the past.

"I think a lot of the freshman have come in with a lot of maturity and doing the right thing off the field so they can be successful on the field," Freyler said. "They are just working hard every day competing."

In the linebacker room, Vaughn has said everyone has been showing out. Campbell likes what freshman Jack Sadowsky has brought since enrolling in January and Vaughn said there have been other standouts in fall practice, including Lake Mills alum Caleb Bacon.

College Football: Cyclones need seniors to step up in a big way According to Campbell, however, the seniors have stepped up in a big way, notably led by Easton Dean and Jarrod Hufford.

"Carston Marshall, Carson Willich, Bacon he's been doing good," Vaughn said. "I will say everyone in the linebacker room has been having a great summer and fall camp. Outside of our room, I think the whole defense is doing well."

To be successful once the season starts, Freyler said it is the little things that will help Iowa State have one of the best defenses in the country.

"We need to know where our help is, run to the ball, make sure our communication is on point," he said. "It's a combination of all those things. From the back end moving forward, we need to communicate and make sure the whole defense is aligned and continue to inspire confidence."

Even with the uncertainty surrounding the offense, Vaughn thinks the Cyclones can put it all together. And that the defense is confident to live up to the reputation over the past five seasons.

"I wouldn't say there it's pressure," he said. "We believe in the offense, even the special teams. All they around the board, that's how we are going to win."

Photos: Iowa State football media day Iowa State FBall Media Day 2 Iowa State FBall Media Day 3 Iowa State FBall Media Day 1 Iowa State FBall Media Day 5 Iowa State FBall Media Day 7 Iowa State FBall Media Day 8 Iowa State FBall Media Day 4 Iowa State FBall Media Day 6 Iowa State FBall Media Day 9 Iowa State FBall Media Day 10 Iowa State FBall Media Day 11 Iowa State FBall Media Day 12 Iowa State FBall Media Day 13 Iowa State FBall Media Day 14 Iowa State FBall Media Day 15 Iowa State FBall Media Day 16 Iowa State FBall Media Day 17 Iowa State FBall Media Day 18 Iowa State FBall Media Day 19 Iowa State FBall Media Day 20 Iowa State FBall Media Day 21 Iowa State FBall Media Day 22 Iowa State FBall Media Day 23 Iowa State FBall Media Day 24 Iowa State FBall Media Day 25 Iowa State FBall Media Day 26 Iowa State FBall Media Day 27 Iowa State FBall Media Day 28 Iowa State FBall Media Day 29 Iowa State FBall Media Day 30 Iowa State FBall Media Day 31 Iowa State FBall