Iowa State breezes by West Virginia, claim first Big 12 triumph

AMES — They finally finished multiple drives.

They finally enjoyed a handful of good breaks.

And during a dominant 31-14 triumph Saturday over West Virginia, the Iowa State Cyclones finally found themselves in the most desirable spot for the first time this Big 12 season: The win column.

“In the second half, that’s the best we’ve been,” said ISU head coach Matt Campbell, whose team improved to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in conference play. “I think there’s times over the course of the past couple weeks where we haven’t been as efficient in the second half.

"You saw some positive things happen, but the ability to finish a football game, to put a second half together, probably the best growth we’ve had.”

Saturday’s game appeared to be following the usual nerve-fraying script, a one-score game early in the fourth quarter. A Cyclone defense forcing punt after punt. An inefficient offense struggling to conjure up points in spite of that.

Then an odd thing happened.

West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) committed an ill-timed penalty by roughing ISU punter Tyler Perkins. The Cyclones were clinging to a 10-7 lead, but after that penalty occurred, tailback Deon Silas jetted 38 yards for his team’s longest run from scrimmage this season.

Two plays later, ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers connected with wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson on a 24-yard touchdown pass, restoring a double-digit lead and igniting a barrage of 21 consecutive points that put the game out of reach.

“It was huge, not just for us, but for these seniors who have poured their heart into this team and this program,” said Dekkers, who completed 24-of-36 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. “Just to have a win like that is huge.”

The Cyclones’ seniors helped the younger players weather the effects spurred by five straight losses by an average of 5.6 points. Narrow setbacks didn’t lead to long faces and grim prospects. They reinforced a collective belief in each other — and it showed Saturday against a Mountaineers team that has scored 31 or more points six times this season, but didn’t score its final touchdown until 1:04 remained.

“We’re not satisfied, but (Saturday) was a big step,” said ISU linebacker Colby Reeder, who tied safety Beau Freyler for the team lead in tackles with five after returning from injury. “We really got after them and that’s a good offense, a really talented offense. Just complementary defense from (defensive backs) to the D-line, I think everybody played outstanding and really affected them.”

Silas added a 33-yard run to fuel the Cyclones’ third touchdown drive that was capped by fellow tailback Cartevious Norton’s first of two trips to the end zone. ISU rushed for a near-season high 172 yards on 38 carries and Dekkers peppered nine different receivers with his 24 completions.

“Wins are hard,” said Hutchinson, who caught 10 of Dekkers’ passes for 123 yards while breaking his own single-season program record for receptions (87 to 83). “I think that’s what it taught us these last few weeks. You’ve really got to go out there and you’ve got to take it. For this young team to learn that — and for even myself to learn that, sometimes you’ve just gotta go out there and take it. It gives great confidence to our team I feel like. I just can’t wait to push that envelope even further in these last three weeks.”