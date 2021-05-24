Iowa offensive line coach rolls up his sleeves

There wasn’t any need for George Barnett to slide down a pole and race out the door during his first day on the job with the Iowa football program.

Instead, the Hawkeyes’ new offensive line coach was able to roll up his sleeves, get to work and immediately feel comfortable in his new surroundings.

“I’ve been at some jobs where they hire a new offensive line coach and you’re like a fireman, come in and put out the fire, it’s over there,’’ Barnett said. “You do exactly what you want to do and you do exactly how you have to do it just to get it done.’’

That wasn’t the situation Barnett walked into in March when he arrived at Iowa prior to the start of spring practices and shortly after Tim Polasek left to become the offensive coordinator at Wyoming.

“Here, there’s not a fire,’’ Barnett said. “Here, they need someone to come in and do it their way but do it in a way where it’s cohesive with the players and present coaches.’’

That has helped Barnett quickly get to know the personnel he’s working with at a position group where Iowa returns all-American center Tyler Linderbaum and a pair of guards who earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors last season in Kyler Schott and Cody Ince.