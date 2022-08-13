Iowa Notebook: Injuries from spring still linger into fall for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Injuries continue to impact the Iowa football team in fall camp.

As was the case during spring practices that saw a number of Hawkeyes sit out with assorted injuries, coach Kirk Ferentz said a number of Iowa players continue to watch from sidelines nine practices into preseason drills.

“We’ve still got too many guys that aren’t practicing,’’ Ferentz said Friday at the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day. “I was kind of reminding myself that’s typical of August, but we are certainly in a better position that we were in the spring.’’

Ferentz said fans will get a peak of the extent of those injuries Saturday when Iowa hosts its annual Kids at Kinnick Day open practice.

In addition to the previously announced season-ending injuries suffered by offensive guard Justin Britt and receiver Jackson Ritter, Ferentz said receiver Diante Vines has a cast on a wrist that will sideline him through the beginning games of the season.

Many other injuries are not expected to keep players off the field once the season begins, but receivers Keagan Johnson and Brody Brecht, running back Gavin Williams, offensive lineman David Davidkov, defensive lineman Deontae Craig are among those who are either out or will be limited in Saturday’s noon practice.

Ferentz said having a couple of offensive tackles out has provided opportunities for other Hawkeyes.

Connor Colby, a returning starting guard, has seen some snaps at tackle recently for example.

End game

With limited returning experience at the receiver position, Iowa plans to utilize the pass-catching skills of its tight ends this season.

Senior Sam LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in receptions last season and will join Luke Lachey and Johnny Pascuzzi in factoring into multiple tight-end looks for Iowa.

“If guys can play, we’re going to find a way to get them on the field,’’ Ferentz said, adding that LaPorta could line up out away from the line at times.

“We like playing tight ends and if we’ve got them, we’ll play them,’’ Ferentz continued. “Sam has some position flexibility so if those other guys can do a good job, maybe we’d use Sam out a bit, that type of thing.’’

Ferentz said freshman tight end Addison Ostrenga has performed well early in camp.

Still competing

The battle for Iowa’s starting kicking duties remains ongoing.

Ferentz said both sophomore Aaron Blom and true freshman Drew Stevens have shown improved consistency from spring, and continue to compete for both placekicking and kickoff responsibilities.

“Both are capable, but both were inconsistent in the spring and both have been consistent so far in camp,’’ Ferentz said.

Ultimately, that will determine things and both have missed just one kick so far in camp.

“It will come down to consistency and we’ll just play it by ear,’’ Ferentz said. “I think with kickers, punters, you sometimes just have to ride the roller coaster a little bit at the front end.’’

Return work

Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said Iowa continues to work to determine who will return punts and kicks, replacing Big Ten return specialist of the year and Purdue transfer Charlie Jones.

Woods said there is no shortage of candidates.

“Guys are working at it,’’ he said.

Mature approach

Ferentz said he appreciates the mature approach Logan Lee brings to his work at defensive tackle.

“He is like a 40-year-old guy. He is married and you can easily see that, too. He’s probably got three kids and a station wagon by now,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s just really hardworking, an outstanding young guy who has developed into a good player.’’

Anytime, anywhere

Both defensive coordinator Phil Parker and special teams coordinator raved about the abilities they have seen from sophomore Cooper DeJean.

Listed as Iowa’s starter at the cash position and a back-up at strong safety on defense and a likely special teams contributor, DeJean continues to show coaches the level of intensity they like to see.

“Other than defensive tackle or offensive line, I think you could put him anywhere on the field and he’d be fine,’’ Woods said. “He can just play the game.’’

Open competition

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said competition is ongoing at a number of spots, including quarterback where Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla continue to fill the top two spots on the depth chart.

“I don’t think there are ever many positions around here that are locks heading into camp,’’ he said. "The closest to that here is probably Sam LaPorta. Everybody else, it’s up for grabs every day.’’