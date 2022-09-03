Iowa Notebook: In-state product Schulte relishes first career start

IOWA CITY — Making his first career start at safety, Iowa junior Quinn Schulte delivered.

Schulte broke up a team-leading four passes in the Hawkeyes’ 7-3 win over South Dakota State, including a pair late in the second quarter.

“We are always trying to bring a physical brand of defense, just trying to be tough, smart, physical," Schulte said. "That’s kind of our saying."

He said the Jackrabbits, held to 33 yards on the ground and 120 total yards, presented the type of test he expected and a challenge that was welcomed by a defense that included two other first-time starters in Cooper DeJean and Joe Evans.

“We have a lot of guys here who have been around for a long time, waiting their turn to go out there and do the best they could," Schulte said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Schulte accomplished that objective.

“Quinn is just steady, kind of quietly steady, not a flashy player but he made two really good plays right out there in the open," Ferentz said. "He’s played well on special teams and now he took that next step."

Playmakers absence felt: Iowa played Saturday without its projected starting running back, Gavin Williams, and two of its top three returning wide receivers, Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson.

All are sidelined by injuries and their absence, particularly from an experience standpoint, was felt. Still, quarterback Spencer Petras didn’t believe it impacted how the game was called.

“I’d say we did a pretty good job of applying some of the concepts that looked great on tape and as we started to go we had some nice plays," Petras said. “I don’t think we were limited at all from a play-calling standpoint."

Petras attempted 25 passes in the game, connecting on 11 attempts with five receivers. In addition to Arland Bruce’s five receptions for a career-high 68 yards, the Iowa quarterback completed multiple passes to Leshon Williams and Sam LaPorta.

Jacobs exits: Iowa’s injuries weren’t limited to offense.

Starting linebacker Jestin Jacobs watched the second half in street clothes after limping off the field in the opening half. Jacobs, who led Iowa with five tackles in the first half, was replaced by Logan Klemp in the lineup spot for the second half.

Ferentz said Jacobs’ injury appeared to a soft-tissue issue and not a joint problem as initially feared.

The Hawkeyes also played Saturday without cornerback Jermari Harris.

Settling roles: Iowa split its kicking duties Saturday.

Sophomore Aaron Blom attempted the only two field goals the Hawkeyes attempted, missing from 40 yards and hitting from 44, and true freshman Drew Stevens handled kickoff duties.

The Hawkeyes also split roles in the return game with Riley Moss and DeJean handling kickoff return duties and Arland Bruce taking over on punt returns.

Moss returned two kicks 41 yards and Bruce ran back five punts for 17 yards.

College debuts: Five true freshman played Saturday for Iowa.

Defensive backs T.J. Hall and Xavier Nwankpa, running back Kaleb Johnson, tight end Addison Ostrenga and Stevens on kickoffs all saw their first collegiate action against South Dakota State.

Johnson carried the ball three times but did not pick up any yardage overall.

Good for two: Jack Campbell’s tackle of Isaiah Davis in the end zone for a third-quarter safety was the Hawkeyes’ second safety in four games.

Lukas Van Ness was credited with a safety on a sack on an intentional grounding call at Nebraska last season.

Joe Evans followed Campbell’s work with a sack of South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski in end zone for a second safety, the first time Iowa recorded two safeties in the same game since having a pair in a 30-24 loss at Penn State in 2018.

Hall picks honored: Iowa recognized newly-inducted members into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame class during Saturday’s game.

The 33rd class selected for induction included football standout Dallas Clark as well as field hockey player Amy Fowler, wrestler Dan Holm, softball player Kari Knopf, baseball player Keith Noreen, golfer George Roddy and women’s swimmer and diver Nancilea Underwood.

The group was inducted at a ceremony on Friday held in conjunction with FryFest activities in Coralville.

Moeaki named: Former Hawkeye tight end Tony Moeaki has been selected as Iowa’s America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor recipient for the 2022 season.

Moeaki, who will be recognized at an Oct. 1 home game against Michigan, will be the 10th player to receive the recognition which salutes players who exemplify the tenacity, work ethic and character of the Iowa farmer.

On the lookout: The opening game of the season brought the first group of NFL scouts of the season to Kinnick Stadium.

Representatives from the Ravens, Packers, Jets and Raiders were in attendance Saturday.