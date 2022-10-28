Iowa, Northwestern in similar boat with offensive struggles ahead of weekend showdown

IOWA CITY – Iowa won’t be the only football team looking for offensive solutions Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

As Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla competed this week to see who would start at quarterback in the 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern, Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan is adjusting to a starting role as well.

Sullivan made the first start of his career last week in a 31-24 loss at Maryland, replacing junior Ryan Hilinski under center as Northwestern looked to find some sort of traction offensively.

Only Iowa at 14 points per game averages fewer than the 18.6 points per game the Wildcats have averaged this season, among the reasons Northwestern brings a six-game losing streak into Saturday’s game.

Sullivan, a 6-foot-3, 212-pound sophomore from Davison, Mich., enjoyed a solid starting debut for the Wildcats last week.

He completed 18-of-24 passes for 143 yards and threw one touchdown pass while being intercepted twice. Sullivan also put his feet to work, rushing 13 times for 53 yards and a touchdown.

“He can use feet and that’s something we’ll have to be aware of,’’ Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said.

It’s definitely something Northwestern will use as a complement to veteran running back Evan Hull, who ran for 119 yards last weekend and as his 40 receptions this season indicates is a threat in the passing game as well.

“You have to practice being ready for him to use his legs,’’ Wildcats receiver Malik Washington said. “You have to find ways to get blocks down the field and then find ways to get open, too, because he has a strong arm.’’

The Hawkeyes haven’t faced a quarterback who is much of a running threat so far this season.

Free safety Quinn Schulte said that adds to the tasks Iowa is dealing with this week.

“It’s just another challenge when a guy can bring the ball down and run,’’ Schulte said. “It’s our job to be aware of that. They have some (run-pass option) but there are also quarterback draws."

Before starting last week, Sullivan saw his first collegiate action in a reserve role in the Wildcats’ 42-7 loss to Wisconsin, the only game Northwestern has been involved with during its 1-6 season decided by more than 10 points.

He completed 11-of-17 passes for 114 yards and also rushed for 33 yards against the Badgers, one of three quarterbacks the Wildcats used in the game heading into a bye week which provided Sullivan a chance to settle into a starting assignment.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said Sullivan brought some tenacity to the quarterback position when he came in against Wisconsin.

“He’s practiced well all year, but when he came in I thought he was gritty,’’ Fitzgerald said. “I thought he was gutsy and I thought he did some things really well."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Sullivan seems to have given the Wildcats “a little bit of a jump on the offensive side."

The Hawkeyes will be looking for a little bit of a jump offensively as well with whoever ends up starting at quarterback Saturday.

Ferentz said that remains the Hawkeyes priority as they work to avoid their first four-game losing streak since dropping the final six games of a 4-8 season in 2012.

“The goal right now is the same as back when we started out. Our goal is to win every game. Right now, we’ve got five games left. Our guys are aware of that,’’ Ferentz said.

“That’s really all that matters at this point."

Like Northwestern, Iowa’s objective is to find a way to gain some traction offensively.

“You just keep working at it, try to get a little better and hope at some point things gel a little bit and something starts to take off," Ferentz said. "That’s the race we’re running.’’