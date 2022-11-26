Iowa lets Big Ten West title slip away with loss to rival Nebraska

IOWA CITY -- Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 24-17 loss to Nebraska:

1. The good

Lost in the disappointment of a costly loss to the Cornhuskers were several superlatives by Iowa players.

Playing in his final game at Kinnick Stadium, receiver Nico Ragaini tied a career high with seven receptions covering 60 yards.

Sophomore tight end Luke Lachey also had a career day, finishing with seven receptions and 89 yards in the game, both the best efforts of his career. He also caught his team-leading third touchdown catch of the season, a 14-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Kaleb Johnson topped 100 rushing yards for the third time during his freshman season, finishing with 109 yards.

On the defensive line, senior end John Waggoner forced a fumble for the first time in his career and senior tackle Noah Shannon had a career-high 2.5 tackles for a loss.

2. The bad

The Hawkeyes had no answer for Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer.

With two young cornerbacks, freshman TJ Hall and sophomore Jamison Heinz, targeted repeatedly after an injury forced starter Cooper DeJean off the field two minutes into the game, Nebraska's Palmer went to work.

He became the only Big Ten receiver this season to record three 150-yard receiving games in league play, a feat he also accomplished against Indiana and Purdue.

Palmer, who announced Saturday morning he was declaring for the NFL draft, caught nine passes for 165 yards and touchdowns of 87 and 18 yards. His 165 receiving yards allowed the LSU transfer to establish a Nebraska single-season receiving yardage record of 1,043.

His 87-yard score was the longest play from scrimmage against the Hawkeye defense since an 88-yard run by Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon in 2014.

3. The ugly

For a team with a slim margin for error, four turnovers was simply too much for Iowa to overcome against Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes had turned the ball over just once during the four-game win streak before the Cornhuskers turned three fumbles and an interception into a difference-making 17 points.

"No matter what's at stake, it's about going out and playing hard, playing with good execution and playing clean football,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We didn't play clean football and for whatever reason that's what it was.''

Iowa entered the game with a plus-seven turnover margin for the season. It ended it with a plus-four advantage.

But as has been the case all season, Hawkeye turnovers came by the bunch. Iowa had one or fewer turnovers in eight games this season including in each of its six wins. The Hawkeyes are 1-3 when committing two or more turnovers.

4. The heart of it all

An emotion-filled Jack Campbell said following Friday's game he hasn't played his final game for Iowa.

His voice cracking, the Big Ten's leading tackler said plans to be on the field when the Hawkeyes compete in a bowl game.

"The opportunity to throw the tigerhawk on the side of year head and put that jersey on, that is something every kid should try to seize,'' Campbell said. "Right now, my main focus is pushing forward. We have another game and we're all looking forward to that.''

Campbell said emotions got the best of him as he ran onto the field during senior day ceremonies.

"Everything that this program has done for me, and those guys in that locker room, it means a lot,'' Campbell said. "This loss hurts. We're going to keep going. We've got one more as a group together. I'm proud to be a Hawkeye and always will be. We got outplayed today. Hats off to them.''

5. The aftermath

Denied a chance to secure a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game for a second straight year on their own, coach Kirk Ferentz said Friday's loss to Nebraska gives Iowa football players "a little more time off this week than we wanted.''

He will encourage his players to take a little time to recover, relax a bit and recharge before moving on to the next phase of the season.

Coaches will work on putting the finishing touches on a recruiting class that currently numbers 20 players who are expected to sign letters of intent next month.

Ferentz will begin seeking out the thoughts of players who have an additional year of eligibility available because of the coronavirus pandemic about what they are thinking.

All of that will begin prior to Dec. 5, when Iowa will receive a bowl invitation and before practices resume prior to the Hawkeyes' final game of a unique 2022 season.