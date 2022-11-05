Iowa gets over Purdue hump, cruises to road victory

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A hearty wind gusting well over 30 miles per hour wasn’t the only thing that blew into Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa’s resurgent football team made its presence known as well, blending a balanced offense with a defense which grounded Purdue in a 24-3 victory.

“They’ve had our number the last couple of years, so this feels good,’’ Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said.

The win was the Hawkeyes’ first over the Boilermakers since 2019 and just the second in the last six games between the teams, coming against an opponent which upset second-ranked and then-unbeaten Iowa 24-7 a year ago in Iowa City.

“Through the highs and lows of it, everybody has stuck together,’’ Hawkeye cornerback Riley Moss said. “We’ve kept working, just trying to get better each week. We believe in each other, believe that we can be successful in all three phases and we’re starting to see the rewards.’’

Wind was a factor for both teams, but Iowa ignored the elements and scored all 24 of its points driving into the teeth of a breeze that was blowing in excess of 20 miles per hour throughout the game.

Seventeen of those points came in the second quarter, including the first touchdown passes of the season reeled in by Sam LaPorta and Nico Ragaini.

Both were part of a 10-of-15 start through the air by Petras, who connected with both seniors for scores in a span of less than two minutes early in the second quarter as Iowa opened a quick 14-0 lead which went unchallenged.

Petras finished the day completing 13-of-23 passes for 192 yards, complementing the 200-yard rushing performance of freshman Kaleb Johnson.

Johnson capped Iowa’s scoring with a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play of the third quarter, getting past the one defender he had to beat and racing to the end zone.

“The offensive line, those guys are improving every week. They’re giving me the holes,’’ said Johnson, the first Hawkeye to run for 200 yards in a game since Akrum Wadley rushed for 204 in a 2015 game at Northwestern.

“It feels so good. To get 200 yards, that’s real.’’

The same could be said for the Hawkeye defensive effort.

"I can't say enough about the defense,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "Going up against an experienced, dangerous offensive football team and doing what they were able to do, that was good to see.''

Iowa held Purdue to a season-low 255 yards of offense and limited Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell to a 20-of-43 day for 168 yards through the air, 145.7 yards below his season average.

The sixth-year senior did connect with former Hawkeye Charlie Jones 11 times for 104 yards – his sixth 100-yard game of the season – but Iowa kept the Boilermakers out of the end zone for the first time in 62 games dating to a 17-9 loss to Wisconsin in 2017.

“The coaches had a great plan,’’ said Kaevon Merriweather, one of two Hawkeyes to intercept O’Connell in the second quarter. “We really attacked the ways they had hurt us the past, hitting us with a lot of short dink and dunk type passes, that type of thing.’’

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness, whose 14-yard sack of O’Connell on a third-and-goal play from the 2-yard line forced Purdue to settle for a field goal in the second quarter after falling behind 17-0, said there was a focus on fundamentals that paid dividends against the Boilermakers.

“We talked a lot about being strong fundamentals,’’ Van Ness said. “If feels good to hold these guys down. They’re a good offensive team.’’

Van Ness’ sack, one of three by Iowa in the game, came after LaPorta and Ragaini scored their first touchdowns of the season to give the Hawkeyes a lead which went unchallenged.

Petras covered 81 yards while connecting on all four passes he attempted during a 91-yard drive that put Iowa on the board, including a 14-yard pass to LaPorta on a third-and-8 play which preceded his 16-yard touchdown reception.

Merriweather put the ball back in Iowa hands two plays later, his third interception of the season on the first of of two interceptions thrown by Aidan O’Connell giving the Hawkeyes possession at their own 49-yard line.

Three plays later on a drive that opened with a 22-yard pass to Luke Lachey, Ragaini scored on a 29-yard pass play.

“My favorite kind of play, an easy two-yard throw and he runs it in from there,’’ Petras said. “The guys made some plays.’’

Ferentz credited the continued growth of the Hawkeye offensive line for helping make it all work.

"All we're trying to do is get a little better each week and that won't change now,'' Ferentz said.

O’Connell moved the Boilermakers to the Iowa 36-yard line before Seth Benson intercepted a pass at the 15-yard line.

A 44-yard run by Johnson and a 24-yard pass to Ragaini moved the Hawkeyes into the red zone.

Iowa (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) reached the 1-yard line on the drive, but settled for a 26-yard Drew Stevens field goal to open a 17-0 lead.

Purdue answered with a scoring drive of its own, but Van Ness’ third-down sack forced the Boilermakers to settle for a 34-yard field goal by Mitchell Fineran with 1:40 to go in the half, points that proved to the only points Purdue (5-4, 3-3) would score.