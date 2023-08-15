IOWA CITY — Erick All and Luke Lachey are well aware of the tight end legacy at Iowa.

Lachey has been a Hawkeye for three seasons already and has played in 27 games. All, a transfer from Michigan, is still getting ingrained into the offense.

The two have big shoes to fill in their predecessor, Sam LaPorta, who had more catches than any tight end in school history and was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft in April.

So far, fall camp has run smoothly despite working with new quarterback Cade McNamara and the offense's need to improve from last season.

Instead of focusing on living up to the past greats or expectations, All said the tight ends are only focused on helping the team win this season.

"There is no pressure here," he said. "We are just coming out here and playing the game we love. That's really all you can ask for from an offense and the team. Just playing the game you love and having fun is half the battle."

Helping the team win was a consistent message between All and Lachey.

All has been a part of two Big Ten championship teams already and caught four passes in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia in 2021.

Now, the senior has no goals for himself besides helping the Hawkeyes chase a conference championship.

"There are no expectations honestly. We just want to win," All said. "I keep saying that but that's really all we talked about was winning games.

"We are just ready to go out there and compete and do whatever it takes to win, whether it's blocking or catching every ball to us."

It's been a transition for All, who is still trying to find his footing in the Iowa offense. He mentioned learning new route-running techniques in his time as a Hawkeye.

But impressing him the most from the whole position is how motivated the players are.

"We are all competitive, we are all ready to compete every day," All said. "Camp is hard. It can be hard for some people but for us, we are coming out motivated and happy and blessed to be here. That is really all you can ask for out of a group of guys."

Lachey is the longest-tenured Hawkeye in the tight end room with LaPorta gone.

Being one of the eldest players in the room too, he has been impressed with how everyone has performed in practice, even some of the younger guys.

"I think everyone has done a great job this fall camp," Lachey said. "Everyone is working super hard, it's not just Erick. There are other guys too like Addison Ostrenga, Steven Stillianos and Johnny Pascuzzi. All these guys that are in the room are all competing, and I've seen a big jump from everyone."

After losing an All-Big Ten tight end, head coach Kirk Ferentz is pleased with how the rest of the group has developed, pointing out the depth.

But it's Lachey and All that will be the focus for the rest of camp.

"I think the good news is Luke Lachey is much better than he was a year ago and then Erick All," Ferentz said. "We lost a really good player, needless to say, with Sam LaPorta. But then you get a guy like Erick All to join the team, so you feel pretty good about those two guys."

Instead of focusing on everything individually or trying to live up to the past greats, Lachey thinks everyone is ready to do everything to help the team win this fall.

"If we go out there and do our jobs, the coaches have set us up for success," Lachey said. "At the end of the day, that's all anyone wants to do. We can't think about the past or what other guys have done here. There is a lot of history here, but we just need to focus on what we do this season."