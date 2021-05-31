Iowa football staff looks forward to in-person recruiting

Instead of getting to know prospects by getting to know the people who know them at their high schools, more phone calls are helping coaches gain a feel for the personality of the players they are recruiting.

“You’ve got to figure out a way to do it as best you can and go from there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We don’t have a particularly large class to recruit next year. I guess maybe that’s a lucky break for us.’’

But a return to a more familiar recruiting environment is welcomed.

Tyler Barnes, director of recruiting for the Hawkeye football program, sent out a message on Twitter early last week, writing, “7 more sleeps. It’s been far too long. June 1st is just right around the corner. Welcome back, #Swarm22.’’

On Tuesday, Iowa recruits and their recruiters will finally be able to connect face to face and the month of June promises to be a busy one around the Hawkeye football complex.

The schedule as usual includes a number of camps, opportunities for high school players in the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 to learn as they visit campus. It is also a chance for Iowa coaches to get to see prospective recruits work and train and get to know them better.