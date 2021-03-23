Iowa draft hopefuls work out for NFL representatives

For Iowa football players chasing NFL dreams, Monday was their time to shine.
With no NFL Combine this year and no individual workouts being allowed in the weeks leading up the 2021 NFL Draft, the Hawkeyes’ Pro Day held inside the team’s practice facility was the one opportunity for players to perform in front of scouts.
Representatives from 30 NFL teams – two teams are not sending personnel on the road this spring – watched Iowa draft hopefuls run, jump and demonstrate skills they hope will catch the attention of at least one team when selections begin on April 29.
“It was good to be back in Iowa City, around all the people I trained with the last two, three years,’’ defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon said. “It was good to be in familiar surroundings. For a lot of reasons, there was no better place to be.’’
Nixon felt he accomplished what he set out to do on Monday, sentiments echoed by a number of players who participated in video interviews after the event concluded.
“For me, Pro Day, this is all I’ve got,’’ tight end Shaun Beyer said. “This is what I’ve been working toward, a chance to put my best out there on the field. I don’t have any complaints. I can always do better, but I think I had a pretty good day.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz considered it a good day in part because Pro Day actually took place this year.
The Hawkeyes’ 2020 Pro Day was cancelled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was an important day for a lot of guys, a chance for them to get in front of NFL people,’’ Ferentz said.
He pointed out that NFL teams typically send two or three scouts through Iowa City during the regular season to attend practices.
That didn’t happen during the delayed and shortened 2020 season, giving many teams their first in-person glimpse of Iowa’s talent.
“It was important for us to be out there and get a chance to show what we can do,’’ receiver Brandon Smith said. “They didn’t have a Pro Day last year. Luckily, we had one to give us a chance.’’
Around a half-dozen players who would have participated a year ago but did not get that chance returned to campus Monday with hopes of catching the eye of a scout or two.
Amani Jones, who would have missed the 2020 event while rehabilitating following an injury, was among former Hawkeyes to compete Monday.
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed for those guys, hoping they get a chance,’’ Ferentz said.
While a number of Hawkeyes have spent the months since Iowa’s 6-2 season ended working with professional trainers preparing them to compete for jobs at the next level, most welcomed a return to campus for the Pro Day.
It was about the only thing that has remained the same in an entire draft process has been different this year.
Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston did participate in the Senior Bowl and there have been dozens of video interviews with NFL teams.
A few Hawkeyes have participated in combine-like events.
“You do what you can to show people what you can do,’’ Smith said, whose jumps at a Miami event drew attention.
Even though the NFL did not hold an in-person Combine in Indianapolis this year, it did “invite’’ nearly 300 players who would have been part of the event.
Hawkeye receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette was among five Iowa players to receive an invitation.
“The invitation tells you that you weren’t forgotten, that all the work had not gone unnoticed,’’ Smith-Marsette said.
The Hawkeyes’ Golston, Jackson, Nixon and Smith also earned invitations.
Smith-Marsette said it was disappointing that there was no NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
“For a lot of guys, it’s a dream to go there. To not be able to experience that and go there and perform on that stage, that was the hard part,’’ Smith-Marsette said.