Inexperienced kickers Blom, Stevens battling for starting job

IOWA CITY – They’re capable. They’re committed. They’re motivated.

The only thing Aaron Blom and Drew Stevens lack as they compete to become Iowa’s starting placekicker is experience.

Neither has kicked a football in a college game before and as the Hawkeyes work toward their Sept. 3 season opener against South Dakota State, the two walk-ons are working to fill a needed role on Iowa’s special teams.

“I like them both and I feel like they both can play,’’ special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said. “Both of them need an opportunity, and experience.’’

Both have been working since spring to fill both the placekicking and kickoff roles filled by Caleb Shudak a year ago.

It’s the first time since 2016 that Iowa has not had a kicker on the roster with some degree of kicking experience.

Keith Duncan emerged as a freshman that season, hitting 9-of-11 field goals including a game-winning 33-yard kick against Michigan.

Duncan watched the next seasons from the sidelines after Miguel Recinos won the job in 2017, but Duncan returned as Iowa’s placekicker in 2019 and earned all-American honors the following two seasons.

While Duncan handled placekicking duties, Shudak handled kickoffs in 2019 and 2020 before assuming both roles last season.

Blom has spent the past two seasons watching and learning since arriving at Iowa in the fall of 2020 after earning Class 3A all-state honors in each of his four seasons while playing linebacker and kicking in high school at Oskaloosa.

“To have a chance to learn from Keith and Caleb was a great experience for me,’’ Blom said. “I feel like it prepared me well.’’

Stevens arrived at Iowa in January, opting to early enroll in order to give himself an opportunity to compete for the open position this season.

A Class 4A all-state pick and three-year starter in high school at North Augusta, S.C., Stevens was trained by the same kicking coach who worked with Duncan in high school, Dan Orner.

“I feel like I came in here in January prepared. Working with the same coach who worked with Keith, it really prepared me to come in with an understanding of what it would be like,’’ Stevens said.

Neither Stevens nor Blom expected the wicked winds both dealt with during Iowa’s only open practice of the spring, but both weathered that test and combined to hit all 15 field goals the pair attempted from 28 to 53 yards during the Hawkeyes’ Kids at Kinnick workout last weekend.

Both missed a handful of kicks during warm-ups at last Saturday’s public practice before their perfect work during the scrimmage.

Blom was successful in all eight of his attempts during the scrimmage, including a successful try from 53 yards. Stevens hit his seven kicks, including attempts from 50 and 53 yards.

“It was a tough day back in April, but I think it motivated both of us to work that much harder over the summer and now into fall camp,’’ Blom said.

Woods said the competition remains too close to call.

Every kick is being charted, every attempt reviewed, their technique studied.

“They’re both doing a good job in camp,’’ Woods said. “We’re not at a point yet where there has been any separation and that’s not a bad thing. We have two guys we believe in who are competing for a job. At some point, we’ll have to make some decisions. We’re not at that point yet.’’

Woods has not ruled out the possibility of both contributing in some way. Iowa last did that in 2016 when Recinos attempted long kicks and Duncan handled shorter field goal tries and PAT attempts.

Stevens believes the competition is bringing out the best of both kickers.

“We’re pushing each other in a good way,’’ Stevens said. “It’s competitive and we know what is at stake but we’re working together and making each other better.’’

That was among the reasons Stevens was attracted to Iowa.

“Iowa has the reputation of being a place where you can go, work and develop and that is why I’m here, to become the best kicker I can be,’’ Stevens said.

Blom sees the same.

“I feel like working with the guys here the past couple of years and now competing with Drew for the job, it’s bringing out the best in both of us," he said. "We know we can’t rest on the past. We have to keep working.’’