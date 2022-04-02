Hutchinson growing as leader for Cyclones

AMES — Xavier Hutchinson is explosive, reliable and ambitious.

But Iowa State’s leading returning wide receiver wants to add another layer or two to his already wide-ranging repertoire.

“Last year when we had Brock (Purdy), we had Greg (Eisworth), we had Mike Rose, I kind of took a backseat to leadership,” Hutchinson said after Friday night’s spring practice at Ames High School. “I kind of just tried to lead by actions. Now I’m in the position where I have to speak more. I have to be the guy who’s talking the talk and walking the walk.”

Usually, the third-year Cyclone and former JUCO transfer is running — and at a rapid pace.

Hutchinson fell just 13 yards short of 1,000 receiving yards last season and sprinkled in five touchdown catches. The Jacksonville, Fla. native already ranks in the top 10 all-time at ISU in receptions (147) and receiving yards (1,758).

He’ll likely continue to pile up big numbers, but this time they’ll flow from a different arm.

Former backup quarterback Hunter Dekkers is the clear leader to inherit Purdy’s starting role behind center and Hutchinson said the 6-3, 235-pound play-caller should excel in leading the offense.

“There’s not a (throw) that he can’t make,” Hutchinson said. “You just see in how he walks ... He has that superstar in him and right now the only thing we’re really trying to do is get on the same page at the same time. That takes time, but I wouldn’t rather go through it with anyone else but Hunter.”

As his role expands, so does his confidence, and Purdy, the owner of 31 school records, helped groom him for his potential “superstar” status.

“(I’m) going into my third year, so, I have a very good grasp of this offense,” Dekkers said.

“The biggest thing I want to see is growth,” Campbell said. “Obviously, when you’ve got a guy like Hunter that’s had game proof that he can go in and have success, you certainly want to see where he grows.”

So does Hutchinson, who chose to come back for one more season at ISU instead of declaring for the NFL Draft.

“When you’ve got (defensive end) Will McDonald,” Campbell said. “And when you’ve got Xavier Hutchinson, and when your best players are your best practice players, it teaches the values of every young man that comes into your program what the standard is."

