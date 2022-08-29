Hutchinson a literal 'X' factor for Iowa State

AMES — Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson dubbed his new starting quarterback, Hunter Dekkers, a budding superstar this spring.

The two-time first-team All-Big 12 receiver has not hedged on that prediction this fall, either, and for good reason. It takes one to know one.

“Down the field, screen game, all those kinds of things — ‘X’ is a guy that can kind of do it all,” Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said. “I think he’ll continue to be that kind of football player and he’s shown the ability to certainly do that over the last couple of years.”

Hutchinson headlines a position group that saw Jaylin Noel emerge as a reliable threat as a true freshman last season, and also returns experience in Daniel Jackson, Sean Shaw Jr. and Darren Wilson Jr.

Hutchinson caught a conference-best and single-season ISU record 83 passes last season. Noel has been valuable in the return game and caught 39 passes for 269 yards last season. Jackson, Shaw and Wilson have all fought through injuries in their respective careers, but have been healthy thus far this season.

“All those guys are different in what they bring to the table,” Cyclone running backs and receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase said. “Those guys — and adding in (Colorado transfer) Dimitri Stanley and what he brings to the table. (He’s) obviously a guy with a ton of speed, able to stretch the ball down the field, able to play inside and outside. He gives us a lot of flexibility at the position as well.”

That doesn’t always equate to production, but it has for ISU. The Cyclones led the Big 12 in passing offense last season at 263.8 yards per game and have been top-two in the league two of the past three seasons.

Hutchinson being the literal “X” factor is a big reason why, but having a variety of what Campbell often calls “plug and play” options has buoyed ISU’s recent success in the passing game.

“We put in a lot of work,” Wilson said. “I think we put a lot of work into the offseason and I think it’s really gonna show this season. I’m really excited for the whole receiver group. I’m ready to see how it plays out.”

Hutchinson put in a lot of time in the offseason learning to hone his leadership skills. He could have chosen to pursue his NFL dream after his sterling 2021 season, but opted to return.

He has no regrets.

“It’s been great for me,” said Hutchinson, who scored five touchdowns and fell just seven yards short of a 1,000-yard receiving season last fall. “I wouldn’t change it for anything, because I know it’s building me as a man and as a football player.”

So Hutchinson’s still evolving. But what would a next level for him look like? Offensive coordinator Tom Manning called that a “hard question” — and for good reason.

“I’m most impressed by what he does day to day,” Manning said. “Every day goes really, really hard. He’s a real team football player, which I think sometimes at that position is not always the easiest thing to find. He has pushed himself to be very good and his work habits — his routine — is very impressive.

"So I think whatever we’ll see, we’ll see his best effort. … As a teammate and a guy to be around he’s been phenomenal, and really, he’s been phenomenal since day one ’til now.”

Cyclones host Victory Day

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell’s smile seemed to span sideline-to-sideline Friday night as the sun slung low around Jack Trice Stadium.

Victory Day was back after a two-year hiatus necessitated by COVID-19 based safety protocols — and the Cyclones’ head coach couldn’t have been happier.

“What makes this place still really special is you can make a difference,” Campbell said after completing the event on Friday that gives people with disabilities a chance to score touchdowns while ISU’s players cheer them on. “You got to watch our kids make a difference. At the end of the day, we all want to win, we all want to have great success, but there’s greater impact you can have in life than making a difference in the love of others.”

ISU’s new starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers cheered and laughed, veteran defensive back Anthony Johnson played some “snaps” at nose tackle, and first-team All-Big 12 wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson took up amateur photography for a while.

It was a frown-free zone. No worries. All joy.

“This is one of my favorite things that we get to do,” said Johnson, an all-Big 12 cornerback who is now a safety. “I got the chance to see that same kid, Katie, from my freshman year. She happened to come back this time, so she was calling me. It’s just, like, indescribable for me.”

More than 400 Iowa State marching band members provided the soundtrack for each touchdown. Batons twirled. The spirit squad performed. Victory Day was back — and recently-named No. 1 tailback Jirehl Brock couldn’t have been happier.

“It brings us down to earth, really,” Brock said. “We’re going 100 miles per hour and sometimes we might forget to appreciate the things that we do have. Doing an event like this where we get to give back to kids who won’t have the opportunity to play football, it brings a smile to our faces and more, a smile to theirs."