How will Iowa State respond to early-season adversity?

“That’s just one loss and there’s a long season ahead of us,” Uwazurike said. “It’s about how we respond. That’s how we’re formed — how we deal with adversity, that’s who we are.

“Every time we go through adversity it’s a new lesson. Adversity is nothing but help for us. That’s how we look at it.”

It won’t just be on the leadership from the players to help Iowa State through. It’ll be a combined effort.

“You’re never guaranteed in life your hopes and dreams just because you work really hard and you’re really good,” Campbell said. “At some point you’ve got to stand up and demand it. There’s gotta be a sense of urgency in terms of doing those things.

“Whether that’s from my end, whether that’s from our player leadership end, I think as a collective whole, it’s gonna be really fun to see what happens as we respond through tough and trying times right now.”

In theory, Iowa State is about to enter the easiest part of its schedule with games against UNLV, which is one of the worst teams in all of FBS Division I college football and Kansas, which is one of the worst power five teams.

Two get-right games if there ever were.