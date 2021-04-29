Heacock hopes for no complicacy from defense

“If we’re able to improve, that’s what you’re looking for as a coach,” Heacock said. “The reality for us is that our older guys have shown tremendous intent and purpose in practice and as long as they’re improving, we’ll be a better team.”

The Cyclones are viewed as one of the best defensive teams in the Big 12. Heacock doesn’t see any reason for the Fiesta Bowl to be the capstone.

“I hope we’re not done (improving),” Heacock said. “It takes a lot of hard work and commitment. (Being the best) is what we set out to do here. I don’t think we’ve reached a point where it’s all good. When I go back and watch the video tape, it’s not all good.

“Our players came back because they weren’t all good. Have we made some accomplishments and have our guys accomplished a lot of goals? Sure they have, and it’s been awesome. I don’t think anybody in this building is satisfied.”

Heacock cited the Big 12 Championship game, Louisiana contest and the Oklahoma State matchup as reasons why no one was satisfied with the best season in Iowa State history.