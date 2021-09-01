Hawkeyes understand the value in ball security

IOWA CITY – Tyler Goodson gets it.
Spencer Petras understands it.
Statistics confirm what the Iowa running back and quarterback have heard repeatedly on the practice field this week.
When the Hawkeyes take care of the football, they typically win.
“It’s about that simple,’’ Petras said Tuesday, reciting an accurate statistic that Iowa has won over 90 percent of the games it has played during Kirk Ferentz’s first 22 seasons when it doesn’t turn the ball over.
And when that doesn’t happen?
Petras understands that as well.
Turnovers had a major impact when Iowa lost in his first two starts at quarterback a year ago.
Two fumbles cost the Hawkeyes in a four-point loss in the season opener at Purdue and Northwestern intercepted three passes a week later to hand Iowa a one-point loss.
“One turnover can make a big difference in a close game. We’ve got to take care of the football,’’ Goodson said. “Indiana’s defense is aggressive. They cause a lot of turnovers. We have to protect the quarterback and we have to secure the ball when it it’s in our hands.’’
As the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. season opener at Kinnick Stadium against 17th-rated Indiana, ball security and the need to play a clean opening game is something Iowa players are hearing a lot on the practice field this week.
The Hoosiers return 10 starters on a defense that feasted on turnovers a year ago, leading the Big Ten and ranking second nationally with 17 interceptions and finishing first in the Big Ten with 20 total takeaways.
Indiana coach Tom Allen has set a goal for his defense of creating three turnovers per game, something the Hoosiers have accomplished 17 times in the 58 games Indiana has played since Allen brought the 4-2-5 defense to Indiana in 2016.
Goodson views that as a byproduct of how Indiana approaches defense as much as anything.
“They’re very aggressive, very fast and most of the turnovers they cause come from how aggressive they play,’’ Goodson said. “We know that we have to be strong up front. That’s where it starts.’’
Center Tyler Linderbaum expects that.
“We need to play as clean of a game as we can and when we do make a mistake, we have to keep playing,’’ Linderbaum said.
With new starters at both tackle positions and a first-time starter at one guard spot, the returning consensus all-American doesn’t expect perfection, but said a short memory is a necessity.
“You have to keep moving forward, no matter what,’’ Linderbaum said.
Linderbaum said coaches have talked a lot this week about that.
“Just coming out, taking care of the ball, not beating ourselves and playing as hard as we can. All of that has been a big emphasis,’’ Linderbaum said.
Petras called the Hoosiers opportunistic.
“It’s important for me to take care of the football,’’ he said. “It wasn’t an accident that their turnover margin was the best in the Big Ten. They’re a really good outfit, especially in the secondary. … These guys take care of the opportunities we give them so it becomes really important to me that balls are placed correctly. Because if they’re not, you run the risk of turning it over.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz echoed those thoughts at his weekly news conference Tuesday, calling playing a clean game one the Hawkeyes’ primary objectives.
“We have to really protect the football, something that is true in any game but it’s especially going to be important in this game,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “They come at you very aggressively defensively.’’