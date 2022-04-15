Hawkeyes replacing two cogs on special teams

IOWA CITY – Ryan Gersonde enjoyed a quiet career as the holder on special teams for the Iowa football program.

In theory, that’s a good thing.

Much like long snapper, the less attention a holder receives during a game usually means things are going well.

Things typically went well for when Gersonde was holding for Hawkeye kickers and as Iowa searches this spring for a replacement for kicker Caleb Shudak, it is also working to replace a holder special teams coordinator LeVar Woods called “the glue’’ of the group.

“He quietly went about things, doing a great job,’’ Woods said of Gersonde Wednesday. “He really held things together.’’

Woods presented an intriguing collection of potential replacements on Wednesday.

He said punter Tory Taylor, reserve punter Nick Phelps and defensive back Cooper DeJean are all getting a look as potential holders and through the first 10 of Iowa’s 15 spring practices the competition remains ongoing.

The same can be said about Iowa’s kicking competition, where sophomore Aron Blom, junior Lucas Amaya and Drew Stevens, a true freshman who enrolled in January, are all vying to replace Shudak.

Woods expects competition in both areas to extend into fall camp and he sees replacing the consistency provided by both Gersonde and Shudak as significant challenges.

“We’re moving forward right now, trying to push as many guys forward as we can, the specialists, the returners,’’ Woods said. “Things are still a little cloudy about who is going to play where, who is going to start.’’

Like Taylor and Phelps, Gersonde arrived at Iowa as a punter before becoming the Hawkeyes’ holder.

DeJean brings an intriguing skill set to the position.

A former high school quarterback who threw for 3,447 yards and ran for 1,235 yards on the state championship team at OA-BCIG, DeJean has spent most of his time this spring lining up at safety after seeing time at cornerback last fall as a true freshman.

DeJean, who played in Iowa’s final seven games last season, is not only getting a look as a potential holder but also at the gunner position and as a return man on special teams.

His athletic ability makes DeJean an interesting prospect.

“Cooper is an exceptional athlete. Everybody saw what he did with the ball in his hands when he was playing quarterback in high school. Not many people noticed what he was doing then as a holder,’’ Woods said.

Ultimately, Woods said the decision at holder will come to perfecting the basics, good hands and the ability to quickly get the ball to the spot that allows kickers to have success.

“It starts with the hold and ends with helping us put the ball through the uprights,’’ Woods said. “Consistency in all of that will determine who starts.’’

That will also be the case when the Hawkeyes’ settle on a kicker.

After handling kickoff duties, Shudak handled placekicking duties as a senior last season and picked up where Keith Duncan and Miguel Recinos left off in providing Iowa with consistent success when a kick was needed.

Shudak connected on 24-of-28 field goal attempts – including hitting 11-of-13 tries from 40 yards or more – and was perfect in 36 PAT kicks during Iowa’s 10-4 season.

Blom was listed as Shudak’s back-up last season and Stevens was recruited by Iowa as a preferred walk-on after earning all-state honors in South Carolina, but Woods said competition for the starting kicking role remains good and ongoing.

“We do feel good about the guys who are coming in. We have guys who have been waiting for their opportunities,’’ Woods said.

Iowa returns a starting long snapper in sophomore Luke Elkin as well as two-year starter at punter in Taylor and the Big Ten return specialist of the year in Charlie Jones.

Woods said the Hawkeyes are working to add additional options in the return game.

Arland Bruce, Jamison Heinz, Terry Roberts, TJ Hall and Alec Wick have joined Jones in working on returns this spring.

“We have a lot of competition going on,’’ Woods said. “That’s a good thing.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0