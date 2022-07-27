Hawkeyes ready to see familiar faces against Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS – When Iowa visits Purdue in early November, Hawkeye defenders expect to be lining up across from a familiar foe.

Former Hawkeye receivers Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Charlie Jones are expected to fill important roles for the Boilermakers after transferring from Iowa, Tracy in December and Jones in May.

“Maybe behind closed doors there might be a little extra juice, but I’m not going to say that. I’m not going to say that out loud,’’ Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather said with a laugh at the Big Ten kickoff on Tuesday.

"It will be fun to see them again on the field.’’

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was asked Wednesday about Jones’ transfer to the Boilermakers, which occurred in late May after Jones had participated in spring practices at Iowa.

Brohm did not directly respond to the question, saying only that he helps the Boilermakers fill a need.

“There’s always a few holes you might find a way to go to the transfer portal and help your team improve and get better,’’ Brohm said.

Bridging the gap

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the addition of Jon Budmayr to the Hawkeye staff as an offensive analyst is helping offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz adjust to his new assignment as Iowa’s quarterbacks coach.

A former Wisconsin quarterback, Budmayr worked as graduate assistant at Pittsburgh and Wisconsin before becoming the Badgers’ quarterback coach in 2018. He spent last season at Colorado State, where the entire staff was dismissed following the 2021 season.

Kirk Ferentz said the move of Brian Ferentz to coach quarterbacks seems to be working as designed.

“The key component from my vantage point was to have our play caller be coaching our quarterbacks, just trying to minimize the opportunity for confusion or that type of thing, get a little more clarity in what we’re doing,’’ Ferentz said. “So, so far, so good.’’

Instant impact

Freshman Xavier Nwankpa isn’t on the preseason two-deep roster Iowa unveiled Tuesday – a byproduct in part of the depth the Hawkeyes have in the secondary – but it wouldn’t surprise Ferentz if the five-star recruit from Southeast Polk finds his way onto the field this fall.

“It wouldn’t shock me. For guys in their first semester, it really is like Algebra 3 or calculus. You’ll see a huge jump from him in August now that he knows,’’ Ferentz said.

Iowa coaches have liked what they have seen from both true freshmen defensive backs who enrolled early, Nwankpa and TJ Hall.

Asked specifically about Nwankpa, Ferentz said, “He’s a top-notch guy. I know he was highly recruited, but you would never know that if you watched him day by day. He’s just one of the guys and he’s not impressed with himself.’’

Preseason picks

The Big Ten no longer assembles a preseason poll that establishes favorites in its division races.

There is a media poll with representatives from throughout the states within the league’s footprint and Ohio State and Wisconsin were heavy favorites to win their respective divisions.

The Buckeyes were listed first on all 36 ballots and finished in front of Michigan and Penn State in the East while the Badgers received 31 first-place votes in the West. Iowa, picked second, received three and Minnesota was listed first on two ballots.

Quick response

Ferentz had a two-word response when asked why teams in the West Division of the Big Ten have had such a difficult time winning the conference championship.

“Ohio State,’’ Ferentz said.

No team from the West has won in the Big Ten title game since the league went to an East-West divisional set-up in 2014.