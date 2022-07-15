Hawkeyes looking for answers at returner after Charlie Jones' departure

IOWA CITY – The carpet at LeVar Woods’ office doorway is getting a workout this summer.

The Iowa football program’s special teams coordinator is hearing from plenty of Hawkeyes who want a chance to return punts, kicks or both, seeing an opportunity to contribute after Big Ten return specialist of the year Charlie Jones chose to take his game to Purdue.

“It’s tough to get in to see him,’’ cornerback Riley Moss said. “There are a lot of guys who want a crack at those jobs.’’

All of that will be determined once Iowa opens fall camp on Aug. 3 but there will no shortage of candidates to fill both roles as the Hawkeyes work toward their Sept. 3 season opener at Kinnick Stadium against South Dakota State.

Arland Bruce has his eyes on returning punts. Keagan Johnson wants run back kicks.

They’re not alone.

“We’ve got a lot of guys on this team who can do good things in the return game,’’ Bruce said Tuesday. “Those are important jobs.’’

Jones’ decision in late May to transfer to Purdue for expanded opportunities as a receiver during his senior season created two significant openings on Hawkeye special teams that will be addressed during fall camp.

Last season, Jones averaged 25.4 yards on 25 kick returns and gained 7.7 yards on 37 punt returns for the Hawkeyes. Both averages ranked second in the Big Ten and helped Iowa secure improved field position.

“He lived with me and Arland and it was hard to see him go. He’s a great guy, but he has his reasons and we understand that,’’ Johnson said. “As a team, we need to move on.’’

Moss, Bruce and Johnson would all welcome an opportunity to be part of the solution in the Hawkeyes’ rebuilt return game, although they concede they are not alone.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of guys who are capable of doing some good things in the return game,’’ Bruce said.

The only two returning Hawkeyes to return a kick last season are Cooper DeJean and Gavin Williams. Each returned one ball for Iowa during its 10-4 season, DeJean gaining 20 yards and Williams running one back 18 yards.

There are no Hawkeyes returning who returned a punt last season.

“It’s something I know we’ll work on at camp and I think we’re going to be fine. We have a lot of guys who have what it takes,’’ Johnson said.

Bruce expects DeJean and a pair of true freshmen who enrolled in January, Xavier Nwankpa and TJ Hall, to factor into things as well.

Moss appreciates the immediacy of things on punt returns.

“To me with kick returns, you have a little time to figure things out. When you field a punt, you’ve got to go,’’ Moss said. “It’s put the pedal down and take off.’’

That’s part of the attraction to Bruce, who hopes to be in the mix when coaches are sorting out who will ultimately return punts for the Hawkeyes.

“The big thing is being able to make the one or two guys who have that first chance miss and I feel like I can make that happen,’’ Bruce said. “That’s one of my strong suits. On kick returns, you have 11 guys coming down the field put on punts it’s really one or two that you have to make miss. I like that challenge.’’

Bruce and Max Cooper received second-team reps when Iowa worked on punt returns last season and Bruce hopes to build on that experience once camp opens in less than three weeks.

“I’ll be ready,’’ he said.

Johnson plans to be ready as well.

Like Bruce, he contributed at receiver as a true freshman last season and would welcome the chance to expand that role this fall.

Unlike Bruce, Johnson’s interest in the return game is centered mainly on returning kicks.

“I feel like it’s something I can do well and help make a difference,’’ Johnson said. “I’d love to do it if I get a shot at it.’’

He expects no shortage of competition.

“That’s the good thing about our team. Guys like to compete and we have a lot of guys who would be good at punt return and kick return. If it’s a role that I can fill to help the team, something I can step in and help us out, I’d be glad to fill it,’’ Johnson said. “I want to try.’’

He’s not alone.

“I trust coach Woods to get the right guys out there,’’ Moss said. “It’s our job to make sure that he has a tough decision to make.’’