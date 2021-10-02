Hawkeyes growing in all phases ahead of Penn State showdown

A young Iowa football team continued to come of age Friday night.

The fifth-ranked Hawkeyes played textbook complementary football in a 51-14 victory, a win that sets up an intriguing 3 p.m. match-up with fourth-ranked Penn State next Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

“We’ll find out next weekend if we’re ready for that. I think this game was a good indicator, short week, on the road,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said following Friday’s road win.

“None of us knew how good we could be back in August and it’s still early, not even halfway through the season, but part of success is dealing with success."

Iowa demonstrated what it has learned in its rout of a previously unbeaten Maryland team.

The defense contributed a tone-setting six interceptions, one shy of a school record that has stood since a 1982 game against Wisconsin, as it turned the Terrapins over seven times and limited a fifth straight opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards.

Continuing to display growth in his 11th consecutive win as Iowa’s starter under center, Spencer Petras orchestrated an offense which topped 400 yards for a second consecutive game and knew exactly what to do when the defense put the ball back in its hands.

“We said a lot of good things coming into this game about (Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa) and the growth we had seen since last year. I think you could say the same about our quarterback,’’ Ferentz said.

Petras completed 21-of-30 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores before exiting just under two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Ferentz said the best part of Petras’ performance may have been what he didn’t do.

The junior played his fourth turnover-free game of the season.

“I feel like our staff may view him a little differently from the rest of the world, but we think he’s been pretty good for us," Ferentz said. "The bottom line for a quarterback is to win games and he’s done that 11 straight games."

In a postgame interview on the Hawkeye Radio Network, Petras credited everyone but himself.

“We played great team defense and we were able to cash in on the turnovers and the short fields they gave us,’’ Petras said. “It was a just a great team effort, a great team win that was a lot of fun.’’

Petras saw improvement from an offensive line that helped the Hawkeyes accumulate 145 yards on the ground, an effort led by 66 yards from Tyler Goodson that was complemented by a 62-yard effort from Ivory Kelly-Martin.

True freshman receiver Arland Bruce led the nine Hawkeyes who caught passes in the game with six receptions including the first touchdown catch of his career on an eight-yard play during a 31-point second quarter.

“This is really something we can build on,’’ Petras said.

Ferentz wants that to be the case as well.

He called Iowa’s performance “easily’’ the team’s best overall effort of the season. Its defense turned the first four interceptions into 24 points.

That adds to a collection of 75 points the Hawkeyes have accumulated off of 16 turnovers this season.

“That was crazy. In my wildest dreams I didn’t expect this,’’ Ferentz said. “Their guy (Tagovailoa) comes in with 10 touchdowns, one pick, and our defense just did a great job. We were getting pressure up front, guys made him uncomfortable, and guys were ball-hawking in the back end, just having fun.’’

Maryland coach Mike Locksley wasn’t having much fun, but said Iowa’s performance wasn’t surprising.

“They played exactly what we expected them to play,’’ Locksley said. “Those were some of the throws he’s made over the last four games. It was one of those games where the ball didn’t bounce our way.’’

Instead, it was corralled into the waiting arms of Hawkeye defenders.

“It’s amazing, especially the way the guys behind you get in and they don’t miss a beat. They come in, fly around and make those plays, too,’’ said cornerback Riley Moss, who had the first of Iowa’s six picks.

“It’s cool to see them have success and see the entire defense, offense and special teams all come together and put together a perfect game. We’ve been waiting for that for the past four weeks, so it’s nice to see and the crazy thing is I think we can get better.’’

Ferentz is convinced of that as well.

“We’re a 5-0 team that still has a lot of work to do,’’ Ferentz said.

