Graves learning on the field in true freshman season for Iowa

IOWA CITY – Aaron Graves arrived at Iowa with an associate’s degree, but on the football field the education continues for the Hawkeye freshman defensive lineman.

Graves quickly worked his way into the rotation in the deepest position group on the Iowa team, making his college debut in its second game of the season and using each game since to adapt to an entirely new level of football.

“I’m not playing Iowa 2A football anymore,’’ Graves said. “It only took about a week into camp for me to figure that out, but realizing that then helps me every day now.’’

Graves has been on the field for 98 snaps since seeing the first action of his career against Iowa State, which according to Pro Football Focus ranks him eighth among the nine players the Hawkeyes been rotating on their defensive front this season.

He took 25 of those snaps last weekend at Ohio State, matching his previous career high established in Iowa’s shutout of Nevada in September.

There were some opportunities for growth that accompanied his play against the Buckeyes and coach Kirk Ferentz is fine with that.

“He learned some lessons on Saturday, got taught a few lessons,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s part of the education. He’s got a great attitude, great work ethic. He’s a talented guy.’’

Iowa knew that before Graves stepped foot on campus in June.

MaxPreps named Graves as its national male high school athlete of the year for the 2021-22 school year after Graves did more than dominate while leading Southeast Valley to the Class 2A state football championship from his spot on the offensive and defensive lines.

The 6-foot-4, 271-pound native of Dayton, Iowa, also was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball while reaching the state wrestling tournament during the same winter season before competing in track in the spring.

In addition, Graves earned an associate’s degree from Iowa Central Community College last spring before picking up his high school diploma or beginning his first class at Iowa, where he is majoring in physiology and sports science.

“Two years into it, he’ll be a graduate,’’ Ferentz said. “He’ll certainly be way more educated than I will be when he leaves here. … He’s just a very unusual guy, very mature, very focused and he works extremely hard.’’

Ferentz said that stood out as coaches watched Graves during fall camp.

“He didn’t seem overwhelmed," Ferentz said. "That happens with freshmen at times, but not many guys that are playing inside the lines, just kind of an unusual thing.’’

Graves brings an unusual talent and level comprehension to the field as a freshman.

Linebacker Jack Campbell said that stood out right away during the camp and has seen it continue for Graves.

“He’s a quick learner and the most important part for me is that he’s just a tough kid,’’ Campbell said. “He plays with great effort on every snap. He might make a mistake here and there but he’s going to take something from it.’’

Graves said that has been his objective throughout his first season at Iowa.

Heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium, Graves has recorded just eight tackles but has made them count.

Only two Hawkeyes – Joe Evans and Lukas Van Ness – have more than the 2.5 sacks Graves has contributed this season and he ranks seventh on the team with three tackles for a loss.

“I’m doing what I can to learn as much as I can and do as much as I can to help the team,’’ Graves said. “The season, it’s flying by. Here we are at week eight. It seems like (the opener against) South Dakota State was yesterday.’’

Graves believes he is a different player today than he was when he trotted onto the field with his teammates for the Hawkeye opener.

“The intensity of practice is a lot higher, which I expected, but attention to detail here is so much greater than it is as the high school level where defense a lot of times is pretty much just go sic ‘em,’’ Graves said.

“I’ve learned so much about technique, about reading keys that I didn’t even know existed when I was playing in high school.’’

He said he continues to work on the basic fundamentals, keeping his hands in and playing with the technique that accompanies playing the defensive line at Iowa.

Teammates have been willing to help him adjust.

Defensive tackle Logan Lee, who made a similar adjustment as he transitioned from small-school Illinois high school football at Orion to the Big Ten, rooms with Graves the night before games.

Graves said Lee is constantly reminding him that if he has any questions about anything that he’s ready to help the freshman meet the standard that is expected for Iowa defenders.

“He’s always keeping me accountable, make sure that I’m on track,’’ Graves said.

Graves wouldn’t settle for anything less.

“I’m doing what I can to bring the expected level of intensity to practice every single day and then carry that over into games,’’ Graves said. “I’m working to be the best I can be.’’