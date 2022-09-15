Gavin Williams healthier, prepared to pounce on more carries against Nevada

IOWA CITY – There won’t be a cape attached to the back of Gavin Williams’ jersey Saturday, but the now-healthy Iowa running back hopes to make a difference this week.

Williams said Tuesday he expects an expanded role in the Hawkeyes’ game against Nevada as he works his way back from an ankle injury that has slowed the start to his season.

The sophomore sees an opportunity to help jumpstart a rushing attack which has contributed to Iowa’s early-season offensive struggles by averaging 1.9 yards per carry, about half of the established goal for Hawkeye running backs.

“The goal this week is to get out of our own way and play ball,’’ Williams said. "Body position, picking up blocks, staying inside out, having your hands in the right place, those are things that don’t let you get the most out of every play. They may be seemingly little things, but they need to be consistent for an offense to work.’’

At this point, Williams is ready to get back to work.

The injury he suffered during preseason camp kept Williams off the field during Iowa’s season-opening win over South Dakota State and limited him last weekend against Iowa State.

Williams was eased back into competition as a third-down back against the Cyclones and he gained 10 yards on two carries.

Leshon Williams made his first career starts in Williams’ absence and has gained 106 yards on 38 carries through two games while scoring the Hawkeyes’ only touchdown of the season.

Gavin Williams welcomes the chance to grow his role in Saturday’s 6:40 p.m. match-up against Nevada.

“I’m coming in a little banged up from camp and everything, but I feel like going into this week that I’m ready to go 100 percent. I’m feeling good,’’ he said.

That alone is progress for an offense that ranks last among the 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision with its average of 158 total yards per game and is 127th nationally in both rushing and passing offense.

Missing time because of an injury hasn’t made it any easier for Williams.

“We’ve had a lot of guys miss time and that’s been frustrating,’’ Williams said. “We know that we are a better offense than we’ve shown and now it’s time to eliminate mistakes and prove it.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the return of a healthy Williams opens some things up beyond his ability to carry the football.

He said Gavin Williams brings a pass-catching threat to the running back position than Leshon Williams does.

“Had (Gavin Williams) been out with us the last couple of weeks, we would have used him a little bit as a receiver because he does that pretty adeptly,’’ Ferentz said. “But, we didn’t have that option available, so it was one more thing to take off the board for consideration.’’

With receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson on the practice field this week after missing the first two games with injuries, Ferentz believes added healthy experienced bodies to the mix should be a difference maker.

“We’re clearly not operating where we want to operate right now. That’s evident by our point total,’’ Ferentz said. “Ultimately, that’s something we’re trying to do is get the point level where we want and where we can win games on a consistent basis.’’

Williams believes the pieces are in place for Iowa to be a respectable offensive team.

“I feel like the sky is the limit, that we are a lot better than we’ve shown the past couple of week,’’ he said.

The 6-foot, 214-pound back from Altoona, Iowa, believes production in the run game can help take some of the passing attack that has struggled with multiple injuries.

He sees that as the joint responsibility of the backs and a line that he believes will come together with experience.

“We need to get it moving forward and I believe we will," Williams said.

Ferentz appreciates not only Williams’ skill but the way he has matured into one of the leaders on the Iowa team.

“He’s a really good mentor and a leader,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s not that old of a guy, but he’s a really good steadying influence in a really young (running back) room, so appreciate that about him as well.’’

That has been a way Williams has been able to stay active and involved until he has been able to return to full speed.

“It’s been frustrating not being out there and being able to help,’’ Williams said. “You do what you can from the sidelines, try to help the younger guys who are out there but it’s tough when you’re not in a position to go. It’s good to be back.’’