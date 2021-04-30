Former North Iowa standouts play roles on successful Morningside football team

“It’s definitely different not being the guy carrying the ball every play, but it’s still fun,” Sievert said. “Being able to get out in the route scheme and catch a ball every now and then keeps it interesting enough. The blocking part of things is new because now I’ve got to be out front and dirty. It’s all been a process learning it, but now that I know that’s my role, it’s fun.”

Initially hoping to see the field on special teams in his freshman year, Sievert has slowly worked his way into a role on the offense.

Sievert caught the first touchdown pass of his collegiate career in last Saturday’s 45-29 quarterfinal victory over Baker University.

“It was pretty cool just knowing that everybody did their job and it worked,” Sievert said. “Being able to celebrate with everybody was pretty cool. Feels the same as high school, just on a bigger stage.”

While Sievert is in the beginning stage of his collegiate career, Schultz had three years of experience playing at the University of Northern Iowa before transferring to Morningside at the start of the 2020 academic year.